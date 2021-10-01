ORANGE, Texas, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cecil Atkission Toyota located in Orange, Texas is offering a limited-period lease offer for the 2022 Toyota Camry. The 2022 Toyota Camry can be leased for $279 per month for a period of 36 months with an initial payment of $2,999 due at signing the agreement. This offer is applicable for the Toyota Camry LE trim. This offer will expire on Oct. 4, 2021. Other than that, the 2022 Toyota Camry LE Hybrid trim can be leased at $289 per month for 36 months with a $2,999 initial payment due at signing the agreement.
Other than the offers available for the 2022 Camry, Cecil Atkission Toyota has offers for other models as well. The 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback can be leased at $229 per month for 36 months with a $2,999 initial payment due at signing. It can also be financed at a 2.9 percent annual percentage rate (APR) for a period of 60 months. For customers looking for a pickup truck, Toyota is also offering a $500 Special Edition Bonus on a new 2021 Toyota Tundra Special Edition (TB Package) for customers who opt for financing or leasing options. To know more about the offers mentioned above, interested customers can visit Cecil Atkission Toyota located at 2500 IH-10 West, Orange, TX. Customers can also contact the dealership by phone at 833-378-1225 or through their website - https://www.ceciltoyota.com/new-car-incentives-and-rebates-orange-tx?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=press_release&utm_campaign=2021sep24
Dustin Rogers, Cecil Atkission Toyota, 214-868-6475, drogers@cecilmotors.com
