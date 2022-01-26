DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Workforce Go!, a provider of cloud-based payroll, people, and time management tools is proud to announce that its leading Human Capital Management (HCM) solution is now "Fulfilled by Acumatica." By integrating with Acumatica's cloud-based ERP, Workforce Go! clients can leverage the power behind these two software solutions in one unified platform.
The "Fulfilled by Acumatica" designation denotes that Workforce Go! seamlessly integrates with the latest version of Acumatica's ERP, giving customers increased confidence in their HCM system. This designation is Acumatica's highest tier of partnership and indicates its commitment to working with Workforce Go! as the strategic HCM solution of choice for its customers.
Workforce Go! has the deepest HCM integration available with Acumatica, including the various editions for different market segments. The real-time, bidirectional integration includes employee demographic information, GL cost centers, payroll journal entries and time across projects/time activities.
"Building on our partnership with Workforce Go! means that Acumatica users have even more powerful tools to better manage their workforce," said Christian Lindberg, vice president of partner solutions at Acumatica.
"We are thrilled to receive the 'Fulfilled by Acumatica' designation so we can continue to provide our joint clients with a superior experience, and look forward to a successful launch in the coming weeks," said Chris Goheen, president of Workforce Go!. "As an 'Acumatica-Certified Application,' this is a great opportunity for customers to realize the 'Better Together' benefits of our combined solutions."
About Workforce Go!
Workforce Go! provides a cloud-based human capital management platform designed to help employers reduce costs and more efficiently manage people-related processes. The product suite includes payroll, time and labor management, benefits administration, and HR services. It can be delivered as a consolidated package or as stand-alone components, scalable to any sized organization and set up to allow for easy integration with any accounting, financial, or ERP solution. http://www.myworkforcego.com
