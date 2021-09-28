AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veravas, Inc., an early-stage diagnostics company, has announced the development of its VeraPrep™ Antibody Detection Kit, a new development platform that provides scientists with a state-of-the-art research tool to easily and quickly develop new tests to multiplex detect and measure immunoglobulins against new and emerging pathogens as well as autoantibodies against cardiac, neurologic, and cancer biomarkers. The ability to preanalytically remove sample interferences from a larger sample and subsequently concentrate makes it possible to detect antibodies in low abundance from serum, plasma, saliva, or saline oral rinse samples.
The patented VeraPrep process uses proprietary magnetic beads with unique, low nonspecific binding properties that isolate and remove interfering antibodies in the sample. With a cleaned sample, targeted IgA, IgG and IgM immunoglobulins can be concentrated, captured and multiplex measured in a single test using the kit's proprietary reagent beads that are coated with the researcher's antigen of interest.
"The VeraPrep antibody detection technology offers a first of its kind platform that addresses unmet clinical needs," said John Forrest, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Veravas. "There are numerous applications for this technology that we believe will support research and simplify and accelerate the development of a host of new serology and autoantibody tests in areas such as cardiology, neurology, oncology, immunology and drug development."
The VeraPrep Antibody Detection Kit is intended for Research Use Only (RUO) and includes all reagents required to support researchers' test developments for up to 50 samples, in configurations for Serum/Plasma or Saliva/Saline Oral Rinse.
About Veravas
Veravas is transforming laboratory medicine with a first of its kind, patented antibody detection platform to address unmet clinical needs. This innovative technology uses proprietary nano-sized magnetic beads to preanalytically clean interferences and capture and measure IgA, IgG and IgM immunoglobulins against any antigen of interest. To learn more about the company's technologies and clinical applications, visit http://www.veravas.com
