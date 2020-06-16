DALLAS, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Because time is a vortex in 2020, here's your friendly reminder that Father's Day is less than a week away! If you're like us, you've already spent a few hours perusing the internet trying to figure out what to get your dad as a little token of appreciation. Another pair of satire socks? That infomercial grilling contraption thingy? Nah … Plus, who even knows what a Father's Day get-together will look like this year. (Googles "how to hug your dad while social distancing").
We think Father's Day 2020 deserves a do-over — or a mulligan — because this year is … well, we don't have to tell you.
Sure, go ahead and send a card, but in that card you can promise the most epic Dad's Day celebration in 2021.
On Tuesday, June 16, Hotels.com will tee up an incredible deal for your golf-lovin' pops. For 48 hours only – in honor of the 48th annual celebration of Father's Day — we're offering 50 percent off bookings at 10 luxurious golf resorts across the globe, so you and your dad can take an un'FORE'getable Dad's Day trip between now and June 2021.
Grab your clubs and book a stay at one of the following hotels:
- Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Kiawah Island, South Carolina)
- The Lodge at Torrey Pines (La Jolla, California)
- Reunion Resort & Golf Club (Kissimmee, Florida)
- The American Club (Kohler, Wisconsin)
- Sunriver Resort (Bend, Oregon)
- Horseshoe Bay Resort (Horseshoe Bay, Texas)
- Turning Stone Resort (Verona, New York)
- Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa (Luton, England)
- Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort (Cabo San Lucas, Mexico)
- Fox Harb'r Resort (Nova Scotia, Canada)
"This year isn't making it easy on anyone to make Father's Day a hole in one," said Josh Belkin, vice president, Hotels.com brand. "With future stays at these 10 incredible golf resorts, we're hoping this offer will take the guesswork out of Father's Day gift giving and reward your dad with something to look forward to — an epic golf trip!"
To book your trip, visit www.hotels.com/page/mulligan and use code MULLIGAN at checkout to book. Remember, the offer is only valid for 48 hours beginning Tuesday, June 16 at 8 a.m. E.T.
