AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whitehat Virtual, the expert in "work from anywhere" IT, today announced that it has received the MSPAlliance® Cyber Verify™ Risk Assurance Rating for Managed Services and Cloud Providers. Cyber Verify is designed to provide consumers greater transparency and assurance when it comes to the cyber security practices of those providers.
Cyber Verify is based on the Unified Certification Standard™ (UCS) for Cloud and Managed Service Providers and governed by the International Association of Cloud and Managed Service Providers.
"Today, more than ever, the consumer needs assurance when it comes to matters of cyber security and IT risk. We are honored to award Whitehat Virtual with the 'AA' rated Cyber Verify seal and congratulate them on their exemplary display of dedication towards providing one of the highest levels of assurance possible to the consumer," said Celia Weaver, President of MSPAlliance. "Today, less than 5% of the global MSP community has achieved an AA Cyber Verify rating, placing Whitehat Virtual in an elite group of managed service and cloud providers world-wide."
Cyber Verify Rating System
The Cyber Verify rating evaluates many different aspects of a company's service delivery, paying particular attention to security. Cyber Verify evaluates internal service delivery security practices, business continuity of the provider, cyber insurance usage, and many other characteristics which are important in the evaluation process of customers seeking out professional and secure providers.
Cyber Verify applies the following rating system:
● AAA - evaluates the provider's cyber security practices on a 3-12 month period of review
● AA - evaluates the provider's cyber security practices on a particular day
● A - evaluates the provider's cyber security practices based on a thorough and in-depth self-attestation examination.
Cyber Verify must be renewed annually. The Cyber Verify is a first in the industry and specifically designed for outsourced service providers and the customers they service.
"Whitehat Virtual is honored to receive the Cyber Verify AA seal of approval from MSPAlliance. We want our customers to know and trust that we will provide the best services we can for them," said Val King, President and CEO, Whitehat Virtual. "Being recognized with this rating showcases just that and helps consumers know that they are placing their security and compliance management needs in very capable hands."
About Whitehat Virtual
Whitehat Virtual is a nationally ranked top 100 technology services provider specializing in security, compliance, desktop virtualization, cloud, hosting, and managed IT services with NVIDIA, Citrix, VMware, Microsoft, AWS, among other partnerships. Whitehat Virtual's mission is to maximize the value of IT for clients at what Whitehat Virtual calls the "Point of Execution," or the last 18 inches between the screen and the end-user, where IT productivity is gained or lost, and ultimately where data translates into dollars. Clients of Whitehat Virtual know what technology to buy, how to deliver it successfully on time, and how to extract maximum business value, achieving more dollar-for-dollar value from their IT investment than their competitors. Learn more at http://www.whitehatvirtual.com.
About MSPAlliance
MSPAlliance® is a global industry association and accrediting body for the Cyber Security, Cloud Computing and Managed Services Provider (MSP) industry. Established in 2000 with the objective of helping MSPs become better MSPs. Today, MSPAlliance has a robust and global reach of cloud computing and managed service provider members across the globe and works in a collaborative effort to assist its members, along with foreign and domestic governments, on creating standards, setting policies and establishing best practices. For more information, visit http://www.mspalliance.com/
