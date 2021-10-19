HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We Silver Jewelry Wholesale plans its usual end-of-the year sales and makes an announcement a bit early as an attempt to inform customers in order to deliver in time before the holidays. The Covid-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the shipping industry, often leading to delays in the delivery of goods. As explained by the company's CEO, Tim Greene, this is the major reason why the Houston-located wholesale jewelry supplier urges customers to hurry and order.
"The Christmas period is important for the retailers, sales-wise. To miss this period due to shipping delays will be a big hit in an already suffering domain. The pandemic has largely affected deliveries over the world. There might be some delays – something nobody wants when they rely on our wholesale silver jewelry to make good sales, especially during Christmas. And the pandemic is only one reason for the shipping delays."
There's a series of events, changes, and factors that influence the shipping industry. The recent energy crisis has already caused some market nervousness and it's not unlikely that it may become the reason for strikes. Lockdowns, employee cut downs, and external factors, like climate, are all major issues capable of seriously affecting cargo and, thus, lead to the delay of the goods distribution.
"Pandemic is the number one reason for possible cargo delays. The problem is that it doesn't come alone. The virus has changed our lives and continues to do so, even though more than a year and a half has gone by and millions of people are vaccinated. In some areas, there are restrictions, limited workforce, customs – factors that may become the reason why some customers may not get their order as scheduled. And we shouldn't put aside unforeseen problems, like the weather. Or the current exorbitant energy prices," Greene said.
"And there's one more thing. Amid all that, holiday shoppers start looking for gifts early. Also, due to the possible shipping delays, some customers make truly bulk orders, which also benefits them since they get extra discounts, and so some items may be out of stock. It is the sum of all the above that urged us to come out forward and announce our company's end-of-year online jewelry wholesale sales, asking customers to make their order early. The whole point is to get the items they want, the quantity they want, and more importantly, to have them in time for the holidays."
While online shopping, even when we are talking about wholesale products, has rather increased during the pandemic, the timely delivery of goods is not up to the hands of the wholesalers. We Silver Jewelry Wholesale does have a good point making this announcement, considering not only the problems in the shipping world but also how busy the shipping companies are, especially in the pre-holiday season.
