ARGYLE, Texas, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ONIT Home continues its commitment to providing trustworthy and helpful information to homeowners with a blog article answering a popular question among consumers: do Brita filters work? After extensive research, the article identifies that a Brita filter only reduces but doesn't remove potentially harmful contaminants like chlorine, copper, and lead.
"After looking through the Brita website, we found that Brita isn't transparent with what their filters remove," Catelyn Carpenter, ONIT Home's content and social media coordinator, said. "Instead, they use industry jargon to confuse readers into believing that their filters are top quality. At ONIT Home, we believe that every consumer should know what they're paying for, and unfortunately, Brita isn't providing customers with a reliable filtration option."
ONIT Home's article points out that most Brita filters use an activated carbon filter, a first-level water filter ranked as the lowest level in water filtration. Additionally, Brita's website doesn't explicitly say what contaminants their filters remove, only that the filter removes the taste and odor of chlorine. The blog by ONIT Home also provides a complete breakdown of what different types of Brita filters (pitchers and dispensers, bottle filters, and faucet filters) can actually remove from water.
Since 2010, ONIT Home has been helping families and businesses create a space they can enjoy. Started by Curtis Kindred and based out of Texas, ONIT installs security systems, water filtration systems, and solar panels for home. Other areas of focus include home and auto insurance, roofing services, and concierge for TV, internet, and utilities. Our certified technicians install our products nationwide. Whatever you need, we're ONIT!
