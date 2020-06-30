FRISCO, Texas, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Light Engine Design Corp.'s (OTC: TLED) subsidiary, Curtis Mathes Grow Lights, Inc. (CMGL) has began a collaboration with Dr. Kevin Schug of the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) and the Collaborative Laboratories for Environmental Analysis and Remediation (CLEAR) to characterize the effect of phytochrome manipulation on the expression of various terpenes, flavonoids, and other classes of phytomolecules found in hemp.
"While we hypothesize that spectral switching and the toggling of supplemental red light will have profound effects on plant growth and phytochemical expression, there is not much available data in the hemp sector that explores this. As such, we are extremely fortunate to collaborate with Dr. Schug whose team will help us characterize the Emerson Effect with extremely high resolution chemical analyses," said Robert Manes, COO of TLED.
We believe this research is the first of its kind to examine possible phytochemical changes in hemp that may result from the excitation, saturation and resetting of photoreceptors that are naturally present in hemp.
"We are excited to be at the forefront of this research with an industrial partner, which produces some unique lighting technologies. Through comprehensive chemical analysis of plant constituents, we will be able to clearly understand the beneficial and deleterious effects of different lighting schemes on hemp growth," said Dr. Kevin Schug, Shimadzu Distinguished Professor of Analytical Chemistry and Director of CLEAR at UTA.
