SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) today reported fourth quarter and full year results for 2021. Net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $99.4 million, or $1.54 per diluted common share, compared to $88.3 million, or $1.38 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2020. For the fourth quarter of 2021, returns on average assets and average common equity were 0.81 percent and 9.26 percent, respectively, compared to 0.86 percent and 8.55 percent for the same period in 2020.

The company also reported 2021 annual net income available to common shareholders of $435.9 million, an increase of 34.7 percent compared to 2020 earnings available to common shareholders of $323.6 million. On a per-share basis, 2021 earnings were $6.76 per diluted common share compared to $5.10 per diluted common share reported in 2020. For the year 2021, returns on average assets and average common equity were 0.95 percent and 10.35 percent respectively, compared to 0.85 percent and 8.11 percent reported in 2020.

"In the fourth quarter and throughout 2021, we continued executing on our organic growth strategy by opening new locations, preparing for the Dallas expansion that's now under way, working to once again make mortgage loans, and helping more than 30,000 PPP borrowers through the loan forgiveness process," said Phil Green, Cullen/Frost chairman and CEO. "This strategy plus the outstanding dedication of our Frost bankers led to an acceleration in linked-quarter growth in loans excluding PPP, and puts us in a strong position as we move into the new year." 

For the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis was $264.0 million, down 0.6 percent compared to the same period in 2020. Average loans for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased $2.0 billion, or 10.9 percent, to $16.0 billion, from the $17.9 billion reported for the fourth quarter a year earlier, and decreased 1.3 percent compared to the third quarter of 2021. Excluding PPP loans, fourth quarter average loans of $15.4 billion represented a 2.4 percent increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and a 3.8 percent increase compared to the third quarter of 2021. Average deposits for the quarter were $41.0 billion, an increase of 20.2 percent, or $6.9 billion, compared to $34.1 billion in last year's fourth quarter.         

For 2021, average total loans were $16.8 billion, a decrease of approximately $394.8 million, or 2.3 percent, from the $17.2 billion reported the previous year. Excluding PPP loans, 2021 average loans of $14.9 billion represented a 0.6 percent decrease compared to 2020. Average total deposits for 2021 were $38.5 billion, up 22.4 percent, or $7.0 billion, compared to the $31.4 billion reported in 2020.

Noted financial data for the fourth quarter:

  • The Common Equity Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios for Cullen/Frost at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 were 13.13 percent, 13.70 percent, and 15.45 percent, respectively. Current capital ratios continue to be in excess of well-capitalized levels and exceed Basel III requirements.
  • Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis was $264.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of 0.6 percent compared to the $265.7 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2020. The net interest margin was 2.31 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 2.82 percent for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2.47 percent for the third quarter of 2021.
  • Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $109.1 million, up $17.7 million, or 19.4 percent, from the $91.3 million reported a year earlier. During the fourth quarter, we recorded a $9.7 million gain on the exchange of a branch facility. Excluding the gain on this transaction, non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 would have been up $8.0 million, or 8.7 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Other non-interest income increased $8.9 million or 66.7 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily driven by the $9.7 million gain on the above-mentioned exchange transaction. Trust and investment management fees increased by $6.2 million, or 19.1 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in trust and investment management fees was primarily the result of a $3.7 million increase in investment management fees, a $1.7 million increase in oil and gas fees and a $1.3 million increase in estate fees. Service charges on deposits increased $1.4 million, or 6.7 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, mainly driven by a $1.4 million increase in commercial service charges related to treasury management services.
  • Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $238.6 million, up $15.7 million, or 7.0 percent, compared to the $222.9 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter was impacted by a $5.5 million contribution to the Frost Charitable Foundation and $4.2 million of asset write-offs during the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding these two items, total non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 would have increased by $5.9 million, or 2.7 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Other non-interest expense increased by $9.7 million or 21.5 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily driven by the increase in donations expense and the asset write-offs mentioned above. Employee benefits expense increased by $3.3 million compared with the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in employee benefits expense was primarily related to a $3.0 million increase in discretionary benefit plan expense. Technology, furniture and equipment expense was up $766,000 or 2.8 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily related to increases in cloud services expense (up $1.2 million) and depreciation of furniture and equipment (up $600,000) partly offset by a decrease in software maintenance (down $1.3 million).
  • For the fourth quarter of 2021, the company did not report a credit loss expense, and reported net charge-offs of $2.8 million. For the fourth quarter of 2020, the company reported a $13.8 million credit loss expense and reported net charge-offs of $13.6 million. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.52 percent at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.58 percent at September 30, 2021 and 1.51 percent at year-end 2020. Excluding PPP loans, which carry a guarantee from the SBA, the allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.56 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 1.67 percent at September 30, 2021 and 1.75 percent at year-end 2020. Non-accrual loans were $53.7 million at year end, compared to $57.1 million the previous quarter, and $61.4 million at year-end 2020.

The Cullen/Frost board declared a first-quarter cash dividend of $0.75 per common share, payable March 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on February 28 of this year. The board of directors also declared a cash dividend of $11.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (or $0.278125 per depositary share). The depositary shares representing the Series B Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "CFR PrB." The Series B Preferred Stock dividend is payable on March 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 28 of this year.

In addition, the Corporation's board of directors authorized a new $100.0 million stock repurchase plan. Under the plan, shares may be repurchased over a one-year period from time to time at various prices in the open market or through private transactions.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss the results for the quarter and the year. The media and other interested parties are invited to access the call in a "listen only" mode at 877-709-8150. Playback of the conference call will be available after 5:00 p.m. CT on the day of the call until midnight Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 877-660-6853, with the Conference ID# of 13725840. A replay of the call will also be available by webcast at the URL listed below after 5:00 p.m. CT on the day of the call.

Cullen/Frost investor relations website: https://investor.frostbank.com/

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $50.9 billion in assets at December 31, 2021. One of the 50 largest U.S. banks, Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries. Additional information is available at frostbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Factors that Could Affect Future Results

Certain statements contained in this Earnings Release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), including statements regarding the potential effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us or with our approval that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Cullen/Frost or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products, services or operations; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "targeted", "continue", "remain", "will", "should", "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • Local, regional, national and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers and our assessment of that impact.
  • Volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets.
  • Government intervention in the U.S. financial system.
  • Changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs.
  • Changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements.
  • The effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board.
  • Inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations.
  • The effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) and their application with which we and our subsidiaries must comply.
  • The soundness of other financial institutions.
  • Political instability.
  • Impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets.
  • Acts of God or of war or terrorism.
  • The potential impact of climate change.
  • The timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users.
  • Changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits.
  • Changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers.
  • Technological changes.
  • The cost and effects of cyber incidents or other failures, interruptions or security breaches of our systems or those of our customers or third-party providers.
  • Acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses.
  • Our ability to increase market share and control expenses.
  • Our ability to attract and retain qualified employees.
  • Changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers.
  • The effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters.
  • Changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems or information systems.
  • Changes in our liquidity position.
  • Changes in our organization, compensation and benefit plans.
  • The impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any other pandemic, epidemic or health-related crisis.
  • The costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals.
  • Greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business.
  • Our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items

Further, statements about the potential effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, clients, third parties and us.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)























2021



2020



4th Qtr



3rd Qtr



2nd Qtr



1st Qtr



4th Qtr

CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS



















Net interest income

$ 240,708



$ 246,122



$ 257,156



$ 240,881



$ 242,246

Net interest income (1)

264,049



269,321



279,997



263,949



265,721

Credit loss expense







63



13,756

Non-interest income:



















Trust and investment management fees

38,425



37,381



37,874



35,314



32,270

Service charges on deposit accounts

22,234



21,216



19,849



19,993



20,830

Insurance commissions and fees

11,714



11,748



10,773



17,313



11,704

Interchange and card transaction fees

4,237



4,490



4,641



4,093



3,746

Other charges, commissions and fees

10,107



9,785



8,640



8,304



9,427

Net gain (loss) on securities transactions

69









Other

22,270



8,569



9,470



8,219



13,360

Total non-interest income

109,056



93,189



91,247



93,236



91,337





















Non-interest expense:



















Salaries and wages

105,541



99,463



97,035



93,458



104,843

Employee benefits

19,189



21,576



18,728



22,536



15,852

Net occupancy

27,435



27,208



26,650



26,051



26,822

Technology, furniture and equipment

28,230



28,494



27,998



28,016



27,464

Deposit insurance

3,339



3,088



2,877



2,928



2,706

Intangible amortization

153



157



185



202



208

Other

54,708



38,017



41,781



36,951



45,017

Total non-interest expense

238,595



218,003



215,254



210,142



222,912

Income before income taxes

111,169



121,308



133,149



123,912



96,915

Income taxes

10,148



13,333



15,081



7,897



8,645

Net income

101,021



107,975



118,068



116,015



88,270

Preferred stock dividends

1,669



1,668



1,669



2,151



Net income available to common shareholders

$   99,352



$ 106,307



$ 116,399



$ 113,864



$   88,270





















PER COMMON SHARE DATA



















Earnings per common share - basic

$        1.54



$        1.66



$        1.81



$        1.78



$        1.39

Earnings per common share - diluted

1.54



1.65



1.80



1.77



1.38

Cash dividends per common share

0.75



0.75



0.72



0.72



0.72

Book value per common share at end of quarter

67.11



66.39



66.44



64.89



65.82





















OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES



















Period-end common shares

63,986



63,668



63,646



63,532



63,011

Weighted-average common shares - basic

63,879



63,652



63,606



63,306



62,940

Dilutive effect of stock compensation

462



445



496



510



311

Weighted-average common shares - diluted

64,341



64,097



64,102



63,816



63,251





















SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS



















Return on average assets

0.81 %



0.90 %



1.02 %



1.09 %



0.86 %

Return on average common equity

9.26



9.87



11.18



11.13



8.55

Net interest income to average earning assets (1)

2.31



2.47



2.65



2.72



2.82





















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.



 

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)





2021



2020



4th Qtr



3rd Qtr



2nd Qtr



1st Qtr



4th Qtr

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY



















($ in millions)



















Average Balance:



















Loans

$   15,984



$   16,189



$   17,246



$   17,684



$   17,945

Earning assets

46,008



43,980



42,916



39,804



38,262

Total assets

48,897



46,774



45,665



42,530



40,963

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

17,885



16,999



16,456



15,309



15,119

Interest-bearing deposits

23,142



22,117



21,815



20,097



19,010

Total deposits

41,027



39,116



38,271



35,406



34,129

Shareholders' equity

4,400



4,417



4,320



4,295



4,175





















Period-End Balance:



















Loans

$   16,336



$   15,833



$   16,596



$   17,890



$   17,481

Earning assets

48,063



44,964



43,943



41,380



39,648

Goodwill and intangible assets

656



656



656



656



657

Total assets

50,878



47,860



46,698



44,047



42,391

Total deposits

42,696



39,613



38,734



36,925



35,016

Shareholders' equity

4,440



4,372



4,374



4,268



4,293

Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)

4,092



4,022



3,961



3,880



3,780





















ASSET QUALITY



















($ in thousands)



















Allowance for credit losses on loans:

$ 248,666



$ 250,150



$ 255,288



$ 261,258



$ 263,177

As a percentage of period-end loans

1.52 %



1.58 %



1.54 %



1.46 %



1.51 %





















Net charge-offs:

$     2,789



$     2,115



$     1,591



$     1,919



$   13,565

Annualized as a percentage of average loans

0.07 %



0.05 %



0.04 %



0.04 %



0.30 %





















Non-accrual loans:

$   53,713



$   57,055



$   57,250



$   50,976



$   61,449

As a percentage of total loans

0.33 %



0.36 %



0.34 %



0.28 %



0.35 %

As a percentage of total assets

0.11



0.12



0.12



0.12



0.14





















CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS



















Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

13.13 %



13.42 %



13.60 %



13.45 %



12.86 %

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

13.70



14.01



14.21



14.07



13.47

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

15.45



15.90



16.17



16.07



15.44

Leverage Ratio

7.34



7.52



7.60



7.97



8.07

Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)

8.73



9.14



9.37



9.69



10.13

Equity to Assets Ratio (average)

9.00



9.44



9.46



10.10



10.19





















(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).



 

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)















Year Ended December 31,



2021



2020



2019

CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENTS











Net interest income

$      984,867



$      976,001



$  1,004,005

Net interest income (1)

1,077,315



1,070,937



1,100,586

Credit loss expense (2)

63



241,230



33,759

Non-interest income:











Trust and investment management fees

148,994



129,272



126,722

Service charges on deposit accounts

83,292



80,873



88,983

Insurance commissions and fees

51,548



50,313



52,345

Interchange and card transaction fees

17,461



13,470



14,873

Other charges, commissions and fees

36,836



34,825



37,123

Net gain (loss) on securities transactions

69



108,989



293

Other

48,528



47,712



43,563

Total non-interest income

386,728



465,454



363,902













Non-interest expense:











Salaries and wages

395,497



387,328



375,029

Employee benefits

82,029



75,676



86,230

Net occupancy

107,344



102,938



89,466

Technology, furniture and equipment

112,738



105,232



91,995

Deposit insurance

12,232



10,502



10,126

Intangible amortization

697



918



1,168

Other (2)

171,457



166,310



180,665

Total non-interest expense (2)

881,994



848,904



834,679

Income before income taxes

489,538



351,321



499,469

Income taxes

46,459



20,170



55,870

Net income

443,079



331,151



443,599

Preferred stock dividends

7,157



2,016



8,063

Redemption of preferred stock



5,514



Net income available to common shareholders

$      435,922



$      323,621



$      435,536













PER COMMON SHARE DATA











Earnings per common share - basic

$            6.79



$            5.11



$            6.89

Earnings per common share - diluted

6.76



5.10



6.84

Cash dividends per common share

2.94



2.85



2.80

Book value per common share at end of quarter

67.11



65.82



60.11













OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES











Period-end common shares

63,986



63,011



62,669

Weighted-average common shares - basic

63,613



62,727



62,742

Dilutive effect of stock compensation

489



277



700

Weighted-average common shares - diluted

64,102



63,004



63,442













SELECTED ANNUALIZED RATIOS











Return on average assets

0.95 %



0.85 %



1.36 %

Return on average common equity

10.35



8.11



12.24

Net interest income to average earning assets (1)

2.53



3.09



3.75













(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

(2) Prior to 2020, credit loss expense  related to off-balance-sheet credit exposures was previously reported as a component of other non-interest expense. In connection with the adoption of a new accounting standard in 2020, such amounts have been reclassified to credit loss expense to make prior periods comparable to the current presentation.

 

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)















Year Ended December 31,



2021



2020



2019

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY ($ in millions)











Average Balance:











Loans

$        16,770



$        17,164



$   14,441

Earning assets

43,196



35,248



29,600

Total assets

45,983



37,961



32,086

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

16,671



13,564



10,358

Interest-bearing deposits

21,802



17,875



16,055

Total deposits

38,473



31,438



26,413

Shareholders' equity

4,359



4,039



3,702













Period-End Balance:











Loans

$        16,336



$        17,481



$   14,750

Earning assets

48,063



39,648



31,281

Goodwill and intangible assets

656



657



657

Total assets

50,878



42,391



34,027

Total deposits

42,696



35,016



27,640

Shareholders' equity

4,440



4,293



3,912

Adjusted shareholders' equity (1)

4,092



3,780



3,644













ASSET QUALITY ($ in thousands)











Allowance for credit losses on loan:

$      248,666



$      263,177



$ 132,167

As a percentage of period-end loans

1.52 %



1.51 %



0.90 %













Net charge-offs:

$          8,414



$      103,435



$   33,724

Annualized as a percentage of average loans

0.05 %



0.60 %



0.23 %













Non-accrual loans:

$        53,713



$        61,449



$ 102,303

As a percentage of total loans

0.33 %



0.35 %



0.69 %

As a percentage of total assets

0.11



0.14



0.30













CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL RATIOS











Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

13.13 %



12.86 %



12.36 %

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

13.70



13.47



12.99

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

15.45



15.44



14.57

Leverage Ratio

7.34



8.07



9.28

Equity to Assets Ratio (period-end)

8.73



10.13



11.50

Equity to Assets Ratio (average)

9.48



10.64



11.54













(1) Shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).



 

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.

TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST AND AVERAGE BALANCES (UNAUDITED)





2021



2020



4th Qtr



3rd Qtr



2nd Qtr



1st Qtr



4th Qtr

TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT YIELD/COST(1)



















Earning Assets:



















Interest-bearing deposits

0.15 %



0.15 %



0.11 %



0.10 %



0.10 %

Federal funds sold

0.22



0.48



0.15



0.24



0.31

Resell agreements

0.25



0.29



0.20



0.15



0.24

Securities

3.08



3.35



3.36



3.41



3.41

Loans, net of unearned discounts

3.89



4.16



4.28



3.87



3.74

Total earning assets

2.36



2.53



2.71



2.78



2.89





















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



















Interest-bearing deposits:



















Savings and interest checking

0.01



0.01



0.01



0.01



0.02

Money market deposit accounts

0.11



0.10



0.09



0.07



0.07

Time accounts

0.21



0.24



0.32



0.53



0.82

Total interest-bearing deposits

0.07



0.07



0.06



0.07



0.09





















Total deposits

0.04



0.04



0.04



0.04



0.05





















Federal funds purchased

0.12



0.13



0.08



0.08



0.08

Repurchase agreements

0.10



0.11



0.11



0.09



0.11

Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

1.81



1.85



1.87



1.89



1.96

Subordinated notes payable and other notes

4.70



4.70



4.70



4.70



4.70

Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.10



0.10



0.10



0.10



0.13





















Net interest spread

2.26



2.43



2.61



2.68



2.76

Net interest income to total average earning assets

2.31



2.47



2.65



2.72



2.82





















AVERAGE BALANCES



















($ in millions)



















Assets:



















Interest-bearing deposits

$ 15,549



$ 15,278



$ 13,347



$   9,865



$   7,718

Federal funds sold

31



2



21



5



2

Resell agreements

8



8



8



3



15

Securities

14,436



12,503



12,294



12,247



12,582

Loans, net of unearned discount

15,984



16,189



17,246



17,684



17,945

Total earning assets

$ 46,008



$ 43,980



$ 42,916



$ 39,804



$ 38,262





















Liabilities:



















Interest-bearing deposits:



















Savings and interest checking

$ 11,205



$ 10,910



$ 10,882



$   9,714



$   8,938

Money market deposit accounts

10,823



10,086



9,790



9,245



8,934

Time accounts

1,114



1,121



1,143



1,138



1,138

Total interest-bearing deposits

23,142



22,117



21,815



20,097



19,010





















Total deposits

41,027



39,116



38,271



35,406



34,129





















Federal funds purchased

27



27



34



41



38

Repurchase agreements

2,368



2,188



2,059



1,840



1,705

Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures

126



137



136



136



136

Subordinated notes payable and other notes

99



99



99



99



99

Total interest-bearing funds

$ 25,762



$ 24,568



$ 24,143



$ 22,213



$ 20,988





















(1) Taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.

 

