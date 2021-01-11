Global 'The 2021 Upgrade Report' from Hotels.com, identifies spike in last minute reservations and upgrading following a lost year for travel - 89% of Americans reveal they intend to be more spontaneous than ever in 2021(1) - Hotels.com announces new global report, 'The 2021 Upgrade', revealing spike in spontaneous travel to defy a year of rules and restrictions - Hotels.com booking data reflects impulsive trend, with same-day bookings up 10% from June - August 2019 vs 2020(2) - Eager U.S. travelers state they would do all the cleaning in their house (29%), give up sweets (24%), not leave the house (23%), and even stop shopping (22%) or drinking alcohol (22%) for a month to be able to get away and live their best hotel life again