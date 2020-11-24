trecora_resources_logo.jpg

TREC owns and operates a facility in southeast Texas which specializes in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing. TREC also owns and operates a leading manufacturer of specialty polyethylene waxes and provider of custom processing services located in the heart of the Petrochemical complex in Pasadena, Texas. In addition, TREC is a 35% owner of Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co. For more information please access TREC's website at Trecora.com. (PRNewsFoto/Trecora Resources) (PRNewsfoto/Trecora Resources)

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC), a leading provider of specialty hydrocarbons and specialty waxes, today announced an update to its upcoming conference schedule: 

  • Citi 2020 Basic Materials Virtual Conference
    Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2020
    * Pat Quarles, CEO, and Sami Ahmad, CFO, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting should contact their Citi representative. 

About Trecora Resources (TREC)
 TREC owns and operates a specialty petrochemicals facility specializing in high purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing and a specialty wax facility, both located in Texas, and provides custom processing services at both facilities.

Investor Relations Contact: 
Jason Finkelstein 
The Piacente Group, Inc. 
212-481-2050 
trecora@tpg-ir.com 

