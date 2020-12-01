- Volcon opens investment round for general public through the WeFunder online platform, beginning December 1 - Enthusiasts and investors now have the opportunity to gain equity in first all-electric, off-road powersports brand with low minimum investment - Funding announcement coincides with news of a 53-acre property being secured for future factory, customer experience center and proving grounds in Austin, Texas area - Volcon announces pricing for the Stag and the Beast side-by-side utility and sport UTV models