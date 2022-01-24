HOUSTON, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sibme, an organization empowering educators through personalized professional development and coaching, announced today that international educator Carla Meyrink will be running a session at the Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC) on boosting professional development (PD) with video coaching. The event will occur on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, from 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM.
As omicron forces more schools to shift to virtual learning, PD will remain a priority for districts no matter the learning environment. Founded by experienced educators, Sibme believes video coaching is critical for professional growth. It allows teachers to see their work and reflect on their practice, whether teaching virtually or in a classroom. Carla Meyrink, director and co-founder of The Community for Learning, a bilingual school in the Dominican Republic, will host the event to help teachers understand and integrate video coaching into their PD.
"Video is a powerful tool for professional growth as it allows teachers to see themselves in their own classroom, reflect, and use feedback to improve their teaching style," said Carla Meyrink, Director and Co-founder of The Community for Learning. "Educators have experienced so much change brought on by the pandemic, and their daily list of activities have continued to grow so long that PD has fallen to the bottom of that list and feels like a time-consuming ask. This session aims to inform educators on how PD with video is easy to introduce and will help teachers become more comfortable using video in their classroom."
All workshops are BYOD (Bring Your Own Device). Participants are responsible for bringing a Wi-Fi enabled device with all workshop software/apps downloaded before attending. Participants are also asked to bring headphones for this event.
For more information on the workshop, visit this link.
About Sibme
Designed by educators—for educators—Sibme transforms the way educators learn and grow. Founded in 2013 by a Houston-area educator, Sibme's platform makes it easy for educators to connect, collaborate, and share. Sibme has helped thousands of current and future educators throughout the nation and across the world, as well as major school districts. To learn more, please visit http://sibme.com/.
About Carla Meyrink
Carla Meyrink is the director and co-founder of The Community for Learning, a progressive, bilingual school in the Dominican Republic. For the past thirty-two years, she has worked in education as a secondary language arts teacher, an academic coach, and a school director. She presents professional development workshops on new initiatives in education, including restorative practices, student-led learning, coaching, and leadership skills. Carla shares teaching strategies and innovations on her blog, The Teaching Experiment.
