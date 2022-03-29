Recent release "Gilbert and Max: The Wedding" from Page Publishing author Janice Owens is an engaging novel that follows John and Patty as they encounter many obstacles while preparing for their upcoming nuptials.
CASTROVILLE, Texas, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Janice Owens, who was born in North Texas, has completed her new book "Gilbert and Max: The Wedding": a creative novel about a hectic wedding planning experience. In thirty-three days, John and Patty must finish John's mansion, which is the location for the wedding, move from two houses, take care of John's father's estate back in Texas, and plan the wedding without the assistance of a professional wedding planner.
Author Janice Owens sets the scene of her latest story, writing, "It was early when Patty woke up in John's arms. She could tell he was still asleep. This gave her time to think that soon she would be Mrs. Jonathan Matthew Brown. A smile came on her face. But soon it was gone. She was thinking there would be no more Mrs. Mike Buck Johnson. No more Patty Johnson. The Johnson would be gone. That part of Mike would be out of her life. She just had to get that thought out of her mind. It wasn't the thought of Mike being out of her life that making her turn sad. It was just thinking of Mike. She just didn't want those memories in her mind this morning."
Published by Page Publishing, Janice Owens' captivating tale follows the chaos of John and Patty's wedding plans. It will take John's family and friends in the neighborhood working together to help them meet the deadline.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase "Gilbert and Max: The Wedding" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
