CONROE, Texas, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: STXB) ("Spirit", the "Company", "we", "our", or "us"), reported net income of $12.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing diluted earnings per share of $0.72, compared to net income of $6.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, representing diluted earnings per share of $0.35. Record financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 were assisted by $4.5 million net accretion of origination fees on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, and $3.7 million gain on sale of Main Street Lending Program ("Main Street") loans, offset by increased provision expense for potential loan losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Highlights
- Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 as reported and on a tax equivalent basis(1) was 4.36% and 4.44%, respectively.
- At December 31, 2020, return on average assets was 1.65% annualized.
- Increased quarterly cash dividend to $0.09 per share
- Capital remained strong with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.30% at Spirit of Texas Bank, SSB (the "Bank") and 9.90% at the Company on a consolidated basis at December 31, 2020.
- Book value per share increased to $21.12 at December 31, 2020 and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $16.11 at the same date.
- At December 31, 2020, total stockholders' equity to total assets was 11.69% and tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets(1) was 9.18%.
- Successfully completed the sale of the Bank's Clear Lake branch to Moody National Bank.
Dean Bass, Spirit's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I am incredibly proud of the Spirit of Texas team for achieving these outstanding 2020 results. Throughout 2020, we have been able to execute across all functions and at all levels to navigate through an extremely tough environment. Despite the challenges, we have set records during the quarter and fiscal year with respect to nearly all of our financial and operational goals. We continue to make strength and stability our first priority so that we can be prepared for potential growth opportunities in 2021.
"With asset quality, liquidity, and capital in strong and stable positions, we believe that we are well-situated to return to the growth trajectory we enjoyed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. We will look for new opportunities, organically and through strategic partnerships, in a continued effort to increase value for our shareholders," Mr. Bass concluded.
Loan Portfolio and Composition
During the fourth quarter of 2020, gross loans declined to $2.39 billion as of December 31, 2020, a decrease of 2.5% from $2.45 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an increase of 35.3% from $1.77 billion as of December 31, 2019. During the fourth quarter of 2020, $150.8 million of the PPP loans we originated were forgiven. Excluding the effect of PPP loan forgiveness, the loan portfolio grew by $88.7 million, or 14.3% annualized. We continue to enjoy a robust loan pipeline and remain committed to lending through new and existing government programs and satisfying the funding needs of customers in the markets we serve.
The vast majority of our loan customers continue to show signs of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, as demonstrated by the significant decline of loans for which we had granted deferrals. We continue to monitor industries that have experienced more lasting effects from the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitality remains our primary focus; however, our total exposure in this segment represents only $100.6 million or 4.2% of our total loan portfolio. At December 31, 2020, approximately $16.5 million of hospitality loans remain on deferment periods that will expire during the first quarter of 2021. Direct and indirect oil and gas exposure is an additional focal point representing $80.3 million or 3.4% of our total loan portfolio. Restaurants and retail centers continue to show signs of improvement and should benefit from additional stimulus programs that are expected to be forthcoming in the first quarter of 2021.
Asset Quality
Asset quality remained strong in the fourth quarter of 2020. We believe we now have a much clearer picture of our borrowers' ability to pay as agreed and have appropriately adjusted risk ratings and qualitative factors. Downgrades and increases in impaired loans continue to appear to be due to borrower specific events and not systemic weakness in any particular industry. The provision for loan losses recorded for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $4.4 million, which served to increase the allowance to $16.0 million, or 0.67% of the $2.39 billion in gross loans outstanding as of December 31, 2020. The coverage ratio on the organic portfolio was 1.04% of the $1.49 billion in organic loans outstanding, excluding PPP loans which are fully guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") and not reserved for as of December 31, 2020. The majority of the provision expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 related to risk rate downgrades and impaired loans.
Nonperforming loans to loans held for investment ratio continues to remain low as of December 31, 2020 at 0.36% which was unchanged from September 30, 2020, and 0.37% as of December 31, 2019. Annualized net charge-offs were 9 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 14 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2019.
During 2020, we had approved deferrals associated with loans with an unpaid principal balance of approximately $545.8 million. Approximately $458.9 million, or 84.1%, of approved deferrals have exited the 90 day deferral period, and resumed regularly scheduled payments. Loans in second and third deferment periods were $52.7 million and $12.8 million, respectively at December 31, 2020.
Deposits and Borrowings
Deposits totaled $2.46 billion as of December 31, 2020, an increase of 7.5% from $2.29 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an increase of 27.5% from $1.93 billion as of December 31, 2019. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $60.3 million, or 9.0%, from September 30, 2020, and increased $282.7 million, or 63.6%, from December 31, 2019. The increase in noninterest-bearing deposits is primarily deposits related to the Main Street Lending Program. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 29.6% of total deposits as of December 31, 2020, up from 29.2% of total deposits as of September 30, 2020, and up from 23.1% of total deposits as of December 31, 2019. Savings and Money Market deposits increased $69.7 million or 12.9%, from September 30, 2020 primarily due to movement out of time deposits into Money Market accounts. The average cost of deposits was 0.46% for the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a 12 basis point decrease from the third quarter of 2020 and a 52 basis point decrease from the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in average cost of deposits was due primarily to the repricing of certificates of deposit during the quarter.
Borrowings decreased by $25.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2020 to $252.7 million due primarily to repayment of advances under the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Borrowings totaled 8.2% of total assets at December 31, 2020, compared to 9.5% at September 30, 2020 and 4.4% at December 31, 2019.
Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income
The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 4.36%, an increase of 46 basis points from the third quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 4 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2019. The tax equivalent net interest margin(1) for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 4.44%, an increase of 47 basis points from the third quarter of 2020 and 1 basis point from the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase from the third quarter of 2020 is due primarily to net accretion of deferred origination fees over deferred origination costs associated with PPP loan forgiveness. At the time of forgiveness the remaining net fee is recognized immediately. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, net interest margin and tax equivalent net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 were 4.13% and 4.21%, respectively. Approximately $3.3 million of net deferred fees remain unamortized at December 31, 2020.
Net interest income totaled $29.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 35.0% from $22.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Interest income totaled $33.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 24.5% from $27.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Interest and fees on loans increased $2.8 million, or 9.3%, compared to the third quarter of 2020, and increased by $7.5 million, or 29.9%, from the fourth quarter of 2019. Interest expense was $3.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 10.4% from $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 21.1% from $4.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense
Noninterest income totaled $8.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $4.8 million for the third quarter of 2020. Gain on sale of Main Street loans represented $3.7 million of the $4.0 million increase. Additionally, swap fees were $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $494 thousand for the third quarter of 2020. These increases were offset by declines in gain on sale of SBA loans, SBA servicing fees, and mortgage referral fees of $312 thousand, $81 thousand, and $193 thousand, respectively.
Noninterest expense totaled $18.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 4.5% from $19.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to a decrease in salaries and benefits. The decrease in salaries and benefits was primarily due to the core system conversion associated with the acquisition of Citizens State Bank, which was completed in July 2020 and allowed for the elimination of headcount redundancies.
The efficiency ratio was 47.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 62.2% in the third quarter of 2020, and 68.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The fourth quarter efficiency ratio was assisted by increased swap fees, PPP origination fees immediately recognized at the time of forgiveness, and gain on sale of Main Street loans.
Subsequent Events
On January 8, 2021, we completed the previously announced sale of our Jacksboro branch location to First State Bank of Graham, Texas (the "Jacksboro Branch Sale"). The Jacksboro Branch Sale resulted in the sale of loans of approximately $3.5 million, deposits of approximately $5.7 million and the real property on which the branch was located.
(1)
Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and certain PPP-related figures are all non-GAAP measures. In Spirit's judgment, regarding Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin, the fully tax equivalent basis is the preferred industry measurement basis for net interest margin and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. Regarding Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Stockholders' Equity To Tangible Assets, Spirit believes that that these measures are important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing its tangible book value. The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this earnings release may differ from that of other banking organizations reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other banking organizations calculate their financial measures similar or with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures Spirit has discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a reconciliation to the nearest respective GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release.
About Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.
Spirit, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Spirit of Texas Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Spirit of Texas Bank has 36 locations in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Bryan/College Station, Austin, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Tyler metropolitan areas, along with offices in North Central and South Texas. Please visit https://www.sotb.com for more information.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, protections, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will, "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends" "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, among others: (i) changes in general business, industry or economic conditions, or competition; (ii) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Bank's business, including the impact of actions taken by governmental and regulatory authorities in response to such pandemic, such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and the programs established thereunder, and the Bank's participation in such programs, (iii) changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation, policy, guideline, or practice governing or affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries or with respect to tax or accounting principles or otherwise; (iv) adverse changes or conditions in capital and financial markets; (v) changes in interest rates; (vi) higher-than-expected costs or other difficulties related to integration of combined or merged businesses; (vii) the inability to realize expected cost savings or achieve other anticipated benefits in connection with business combinations and other acquisitions; (viii) changes in the quality or composition of our loan and investment portfolios; (ix) adequacy of loan loss reserves; (x) increased competition; (xi) loss of certain key officers; (xii) continued relationships with major customers; (xiii) deposit attrition; (xiv) rapidly changing technology; (xv) unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings and liabilities and other costs; (xvi) changes in the cost of funds, demand for loan products, or demand for financial services; (xvii) other economic, competitive, governmental, or technological factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices; and (xviii) our success at managing the foregoing items. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 16, 2020, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other filings with the SEC.
While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the particular forward-looking statement, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$ 32,682
$ 29,901
$ 29,912
$ 27,409
$ 25,160
Interest and dividends on investment securities
914
465
457
504
997
Other interest income
101
115
185
900
918
Total interest income
33,697
30,481
30,554
28,813
27,075
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
2,726
3,392
3,945
4,507
4,434
Interest on FHLB advances and other borrowings
1,099
875
558
508
416
Total interest expense
3,825
4,267
4,503
5,015
4,850
Net interest income
29,872
26,214
26,051
23,798
22,225
Provision for loan losses
4,417
2,831
2,838
1,171
775
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
25,455
23,383
23,213
22,627
21,450
Noninterest income:
Service charges and fees
1,554
1,525
1,270
1,311
1,146
SBA loan servicing fees, net
307
619
256
10
391
Mortgage referral fees
347
428
357
202
232
Gain on sales of loans, net
419
612
326
464
675
Gain (loss) on sales of investment securities
-
1,031
-
-
2,448
Other noninterest income
6,153
604
356
725
162
Total noninterest income
8,780
4,819
2,565
2,712
5,054
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
10,656
11,365
7,946
11,789
10,684
Occupancy and equipment expenses
2,749
2,222
2,761
2,315
2,222
Professional services
521
555
716
895
1,200
Data processing and network
1,379
1,002
849
743
936
Regulatory assessments and insurance
549
517
379
402
265
Amortization of intangibles
879
919
919
946
1,006
Advertising
74
333
119
153
225
Marketing
60
18
38
160
131
Telephone expense
560
563
483
407
226
Conversion expense
16
279
69
1,477
180
Other operating expenses
984
1,520
1,825
1,673
1,584
Total noninterest expense
18,427
19,293
16,104
20,960
18,659
Income before income tax expense
15,808
8,909
9,674
4,379
7,845
Income tax expense
3,353
1,821
1,980
305
1,676
Net income
$ 12,455
$ 7,088
$ 7,694
$ 4,074
$ 6,169
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
17,168,091
17,340,898
17,581,959
15,370,480
17,434,954
Diluted
17,336,484
17,383,427
17,612,919
15,771,249
17,830,538
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
As of
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$ 31,396
$ 29,345
$ 35,248
$ 33,946
$ 32,490
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
231,638
121,739
200,096
193,707
293,467
Total cash and cash equivalents
263,034
151,084
235,344
227,653
325,957
Time deposits in other banks
-
-
-
245
490
Investment securities:
Available for sale securities, at fair value
236,420
119,814
90,878
94,963
96,937
Total investment securities
236,420
119,814
90,878
94,963
96,937
Loans held for sale
1,470
4,287
7,718
7,765
3,989
Loans:
Loans held for investment
2,390,205
2,452,353
2,427,292
2,013,367
1,767,182
Less: allowance for loan and lease losses
(16,026)
(12,207)
(9,905)
(7,620)
(6,737)
Loans, net
2,374,179
2,440,146
2,417,387
2,005,747
1,760,445
Premises and equipment, net
83,911
82,734
79,156
78,594
75,150
Accrued interest receivable
11,199
11,612
12,188
7,314
6,507
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
133
302
3,743
3,731
3,653
Goodwill
77,681
77,681
77,966
79,009
68,503
Core deposit intangible
7,818
8,698
9,617
10,536
11,472
SBA servicing asset
2,953
3,051
3,115
3,055
3,355
Deferred tax asset, net
1,085
494
-
-
-
Bank-owned life insurance
15,969
15,878
15,787
15,699
15,610
Federal Home Loan Bank and other bank stock, at cost
5,718
5,709
5,696
5,660
8,310
Other assets
3,894
3,580
4,423
4,526
4,244
Total assets
$ 3,085,464
$ 2,925,070
$ 2,963,018
$ 2,544,497
$ 2,384,622
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Transaction accounts:
Noninterest-bearing
$ 727,543
$ 667,199
$ 745,646
$ 487,060
$ 444,822
Interest-bearing
1,092,934
940,930
946,969
878,279
803,557
Total transaction accounts
1,820,477
1,608,129
1,692,615
1,365,339
1,248,379
Time deposits
638,658
679,387
722,376
711,968
679,747
Total deposits
2,459,135
2,287,516
2,414,991
2,077,307
1,928,126
Accrued interest payable
1,303
1,321
1,025
1,218
1,219
Short-term borrowings
10,000
10,000
104,830
10,000
-
Long-term borrowings
242,725
267,746
88,246
103,276
105,140
Deferred tax liability, net
-
-
405
1,706
672
Other liabilities
11,522
6,966
5,943
5,173
3,760
Total liabilities
2,724,685
2,573,549
2,615,440
2,198,680
2,038,917
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
298,850
298,509
298,176
297,966
297,188
Retained earnings
76,683
65,783
59,907
52,213
48,139
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
1,005
(237)
1,272
732
667
Treasury stock
(15,759)
(12,534)
(11,777)
(5,094)
(289)
Total stockholders' equity
360,779
351,521
347,578
345,817
345,705
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 3,085,464
$ 2,925,070
$ 2,963,018
$ 2,544,497
$ 2,384,622
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Loan Composition
(Unaudited)
As of
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
Loans:
Commercial and industrial loans (1)(2)
$ 579,772
$ 690,009
$ 724,913
$ 320,418
$ 282,949
Real estate:
1-4 single family residential loans
362,928
373,220
372,445
382,900
375,743
Construction, land and development loans
415,488
402,476
390,068
405,661
259,384
Commercial real estate loans (including multifamily)
954,537
906,134
835,614
821,952
753,812
Consumer loans and leases
12,042
12,977
19,159
22,398
22,769
Municipal and other loans
65,438
67,537
85,092
60,038
72,525
Total loans held in portfolio
$ 2,390,205
$ 2,452,353
$ 2,427,292
$ 2,013,367
$ 1,767,182
(1) Balance includes $69.6 million, $72.7 million, $75.1 million, $75.3 million, and $74.2 million of the unguaranteed portion of SBA loans as of December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020,
March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively.
(2) Balance includes $277.8 million of PPP loans as of December 31, 2020.
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Deposit Composition
(Unaudited)
As of
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$ 727,543
$ 667,199
$ 745,646
$ 487,060
$ 444,822
Interest-bearing demand deposits
472,075
391,396
360,282
334,302
370,467
Interest-bearing NOW accounts
10,288
8,655
31,132
28,376
28,204
Savings and money market accounts
610,571
540,879
555,555
515,601
404,886
Time deposits
638,658
679,387
722,376
711,968
679,747
Total deposits
$ 2,459,135
$ 2,287,516
$ 2,414,991
$ 2,077,307
$ 1,928,126
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Average Balances and Yields
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
2020
2019
Average
Interest/
Annualized
Average
Interest/
Annualized
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-earning deposits in other banks
$ 144,349
$ 101
0.28%
$ 191,822
$ 854
1.77%
Loans, including loans held for sale (2)
2,394,431
32,682
5.42%
1,655,206
25,160
6.03%
Investment securities and other
177,816
914
2.04%
156,840
1,061
2.68%
Total interest-earning assets
2,716,596
33,697
4.92%
2,003,868
27,075
5.36%
Noninterest-earning assets
274,170
196,873
Total assets
$ 2,990,766
$ 2,200,741
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 413,956
$ 156
0.15%
$ 334,819
$ 271
0.32%
Interest-bearing NOW accounts
9,510
2
0.08%
21,430
20
0.37%
Savings and money market accounts
580,216
648
0.44%
358,054
890
0.99%
Time deposits
657,726
1,920
1.16%
664,435
3,253
1.94%
FHLB advances and other borrowings
263,486
1,099
1.65%
79,174
416
2.08%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,924,894
3,825
0.79%
1,457,912
4,850
1.32%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities and
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
702,250
421,375
Other liabilities
7,722
3,795
Stockholders' equity
355,900
317,659
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,990,766
$ 2,200,741
Net interest rate spread
4.13%
4.04%
Net interest income and margin
$ 29,872
4.36%
$ 22,225
4.40%
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3)
$ 30,384
4.44%
$ 22,352
4.43%
(1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances.
(2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status.
(3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a
federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Average Balances and Yields
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
Average
Interest/
Annualized
Average
Interest/
Annualized
(Dollars in thousands)
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-earning deposits in other banks
144,349
$ 101
0.28%
$ 134,573
$ 101
0.30%
Loans, including loans held for sale (2)
2,394,431
32,682
5.42%
2,436,667
29,901
4.87%
Investment securities and other
177,816
914
2.04%
93,115
479
2.04%
Total interest-earning assets
2,716,596
33,697
4.92%
2,664,355
30,481
4.54%
Noninterest-earning assets
274,170
265,462
Total assets
$ 2,990,766
$ 2,929,817
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 413,956
$ 156
0.15%
$ 375,421
$ 176
0.19%
Interest-bearing NOW accounts
9,510
2
0.08%
14,644
7
0.19%
Savings and money market accounts
580,216
648
0.44%
541,681
621
0.45%
Time deposits
657,726
1,920
1.16%
713,618
2,588
1.44%
FHLB advances and other borrowings
263,486
1,099
1.65%
211,214
875
1.64%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,924,894
3,825
0.79%
1,856,578
4,267
0.91%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities and
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
702,250
715,783
Other liabilities
7,722
8,451
Stockholders' equity
355,900
349,005
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,990,766
$ 2,929,817
Net interest rate spread
4.13%
3.63%
Net interest income and margin
$ 29,872
4.36%
$ 26,214
3.90%
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3)
$ 30,384
4.44%
$ 26,660
3.97%
(1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances.
(2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status.
(3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a
federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share
(Unaudited)
As of or for the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Basic and diluted earnings per share - GAAP basis:
Net income available to common stockholders
$ 12,455
$ 7,088
$ 7,694
$ 4,074
$ 6,169
Weighted average number of common shares - basic
17,168,091
17,340,898
17,581,959
18,184,110
17,434,954
Weighted average number of common shares - diluted
17,336,484
17,383,427
17,612,919
18,441,977
17,830,538
Basic earnings per common share
$ 0.73
$ 0.41
$ 0.44
$ 0.22
$ 0.35
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 0.72
$ 0.41
$ 0.44
$ 0.22
$ 0.35
Basic and diluted earnings per share - Non-GAAP basis:
Net income
$ 12,455
$ 7,088
$ 7,694
$ 4,074
$ 6,169
Pre-tax adjustments:
Noninterest income
Gain on sale of investment securities
-
(1,031)
-
-
(2,448)
Noninterest expense
Merger related expenses
24
342
69
1,614
821
Taxes:
NOL Carryback
-
(575)
Tax effect of adjustments
(5)
145
(14)
(331)
467
Adjusted net income
$ 12,474
$ 6,544
$ 7,749
$ 4,782
$ 5,009
Weighted average number of common shares - basic
17,168,091
17,340,898
17,581,959
18,184,110
17,434,954
Weighted average number of common shares - diluted
17,336,484
17,383,427
17,612,919
18,441,977
17,830,538
Basic earnings per common share - Non-GAAP basis
$ 0.73
$ 0.38
$ 0.44
$ 0.26
$ 0.29
Diluted earnings per common share - Non-GAAP basis
$ 0.72
$ 0.38
$ 0.44
$ 0.26
$ 0.28
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Net Interest Margin on a Fully Taxable Equivalent Basis
(Unaudited)
As of or for the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Net interest margin - GAAP basis:
Net interest income
$ 29,872
$ 26,214
$ 26,051
$ 23,798
$ 22,225
Average interst-earning assets
2,716,596
2,664,355
2,646,903
2,179,501
2,003,868
Net interest margin
4.36%
3.90%
3.95%
4.38%
4.40%
Net interest margin - Non-GAAP basis:
Net interest income
$ 29,872
$ 26,214
$ 26,051
$ 23,798
$ 22,225
Plus:
Impact of fully taxable equivalent adjustment
512
446
373
92
127
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis
$ 30,384
$ 26,660
$ 26,424
$ 23,890
$ 22,352
Average interst-earning assets
2,716,596
2,664,355
2,646,903
2,179,501
2,003,868
Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis - Non-GAAP basis
4.44%
3.97%
4.00%
4.40%
4.43%
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Book Value Per Share
(Unaudited)
As of
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Total stockholders' equity
$ 360,779
$ 351,521
$ 347,578
$ 345,817
$ 345,705
Less:
Goodwill and other intangible assets
85,499
86,379
87,583
89,545
79,975
Tangible stockholders' equity
$ 275,280
$ 265,142
$ 259,995
$ 256,272
$ 265,730
Shares outstanding
17,081,831
17,316,313
17,368,573
17,969,012
18,258,222
Book value per share
$ 21.12
$ 20.30
$ 20.01
$ 19.25
$ 18.93
Less:
Goodwill and other intangible assets per share
$ 5.01
$ 4.99
$ 5.04
4.99
4.38
Tangible book value per share
$ 16.11
$ 15.31
$ 14.97
$ 14.26
$ 14.55
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets
(Unaudited)
As of
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
(Dollars in thousands)
Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP basis:
Total stockholders' equity (numerator)
$ 360,779
$ 351,521
$ 347,578
$ 345,817
$ 345,705
Total assets (denominator)
3,085,464
2,925,070
2,963,018
2,544,497
2,384,622
Total stockholders' equity to total assets
11.69%
12.02%
11.73%
13.59%
14.50%
Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP basis:
Tangible equity:
Total stockholders' equity
$ 360,779
$ 351,521
$ 347,578
$ 345,817
$ 345,705
Less:
Goodwill and other intangible assets
85,499
86,379
87,583
89,545
79,975
Total tangible common equity (numerator)
$ 275,280
$ 265,142
$ 259,995
$ 256,272
$ 265,730
Tangible assets:
Total assets
3,085,464
2,925,070
2,963,018
2,544,497
2,384,622
Less:
Goodwill and other intangible assets
85,499
86,379
87,583
89,545
79,975
Total tangible assets (denominator)
$ 2,999,965
$ 2,838,691
$ 2,875,435
$ 2,454,952
$ 2,304,647
Tangible equity to tangible assets
9.18%
9.34%
9.04%
10.44%
11.53%