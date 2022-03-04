DALLAS, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anblicks, a US-based Cloud Data Analytics Company, has achieved Microsoft Gold partner certification to deliver innovative solutions with a wide range of products and services in the areas of DevOps and data analytics, and modern apps.
Being a Microsoft gold partner, Anblicks invested in building the expertise, accelerators, and various reusable toolsets in the areas of Data Analytics, DevOps, Datacenter, Cloud Platform, Application Development, and Data Platform.
Anblicks achieved Gold competency status for Azure DevOps by demonstrating highly technical expertise and proven skills. This is the highest degree of recognition by completing technical certifications on various tools and technologies, particularly the Microsoft Azure platform.
"We are excited to announce that we are now Gold Partners with Microsoft Azure in DevOps competency. The partnership enables us to deliver unique Azure DevOps solutions to our customers with optimal deployment flexibility in a highly cost-effective manner." – Chintan Mehta, Vice President of Technology - CloudOps, Anblicks.
With Microsoft Gold's competency in DevOps, Anblicks is now providing 24x7 Azure support services for monitoring and managing the data pipelines for various customers in Azure Cloud. Anblicks commits to deploying Azure DevOps services that are the right fit for business requirements.
About Anblicks (http://www.anblicks.com)
Anblicks is a Cloud Data Engineering company enabling customers to make data-driven decisions since 2004. Headquartered in Addison, Texas, Anblicks helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation journey, paving the road for new and streamlined business across the globe. The company commits to delivering excellence to the customers in Data Analytics, CloudOps, and Modern Apps using state-of-the-art services, solutions, and accelerators.
