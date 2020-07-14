AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquibase, the company behind the most powerful community-led database change management solution, announces Liquibase University, an online destination for Liquibase users and enthusiasts to become experts in using Liquibase to apply and automate database changes.
The inaugural course "Liquibase Fundamentals" is now open for registration. It is free to sign up and students successfully completing the course will receive a Liquibase Fundamentals Certification which attests to their core knowledge of the world's most popular open-source database CI/CD solution.
"As stewards of the Liquibase community, we're committed to improving ease of use and accessibility to this powerful technology. Our investment in Liquibase University helps enable developers and database professionals to deliver fast, reliable database changes," said Dion Cornett, CEO and President of Liquibase. "Liquibase University is designed to allow everyone in the Liquibase community the opportunity to explore the full depth of the Liquibase platform and open the door to new users and use cases."
The courses help students stay engaged with helpful videos on key concepts and also provides hands-on practice with code examples to help Liquibase users apply what they've learned to their real-world experience. Students who complete the course test with a grade of 80% percent or higher will receive certificates of completion and an online badge for their LinkedIn profiles.
The Liquibase Fundamentals course is designed as an introduction for developers at the beginning of their journey. It takes approximately 10-12 hours to complete. Subsequent courses will appeal to a broader audience and include advanced concepts and usage as well as an expert/professional level certification.
The fundamentals course was offered to a number of beta users and all users are asked to provide input to make the courses as helpful as possible. "Learning is always fun. Liquibase Fundamentals made it easy to learn. The tutorials, assignments, and knowledge check on each module will boost the learner to the next level. Thank youLiquibase for providing a wonderful course," said Gopinathan Mani, one of the first users certified on the Liquibase Fundamentals course.
For more information on how to register, visit https://learn.liquibase.com.
About Liquibase
Powered by open source innovation and supported by the experts who know it best, Liquibase is database schema change automation designed for high-speed CI/CD.
Liquibase accelerates database schema changes. Empowers teams to work more collaboratively. And brings stability and control to enterprise deployments.
Delivering on the promise of CI/CD for the database.
Fast database change. Fluid delivery.
Learn more about Liquibase's vision to be the easiest, safest, and most powerful community-led database change management solution. For more information, visit www.liquibase.com, call 737-402-7187 or connect via @liquibase.
