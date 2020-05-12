DALLAS, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Data Centers, an industry leader in providing premium data center solutions, is pleased that Ron Chandler has joined its team as Director of Information Security & Compliance. With over three decades of experience as an information security leader, Ron will ensure that the critical services Stream Data Centers provides its customers remain a step ahead of the various cyber and compliance threats within our industry.
"For us, Ron brings the right mix of leadership and data center security expertise, having worked with both large enterprises and government," says Michael Lahoud, Chief Operating Officer at Stream Data Centers. "Ron's leadership of our information security and compliance efforts is a key force in ensuring mission-critical uptime for our customers."
"I am excited to join Stream Data Centers because of their strong reputation for putting customers first and going the extra mile to ensure the integrity of their data and IT environments," adds Ron Chandler, Director of Information Security & Compliance at Stream. "As an organization that serves global enterprises and hyperscale providers, compliance is paramount, and failures are unthinkable. I am looking forward to leveraging my compliance and security vulnerability management experience at Stream."
Prior to joining Stream, Ron was a technical security and operational consultant to Fortune 1000 clients and various government agencies. He also held operations positions in data center and laboratory security compliance, including supporting the development of the F-16 and F-22 fighter aircrafts' digital flight control systems. Ron is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional.
About Stream Data Centers
Stream Data Centers has been providing premium data center solutions to Fortune 500 companies since 1999. To date, the company has acquired and developed over 2.5 million square feet of data center space nationally, representing more than 250 megawatts of power.
Product offerings include Hyperscale Data Centers, Private Data Centers, Ready-to-Fit™ Powered Shells, Retail Colocation and Build-to-Suit Data Centers – all with immediate connection to network carriers and public cloud providers. Above all, Stream is dedicated to improving the data center experience through exceptional people and service.
Stream Data Centers is a subsidiary of Stream Realty Partners, a full service commercial real estate investment, development and services company. Founded in 1996, Stream has grown to a staff of 900 real estate professionals with offices in major markets across the U.S. The company manages nearly 230 million square feet of commercial properties and completes over $3.5 billion in transactions annually.