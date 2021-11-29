DALLAS, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blinking multi-color lights and animated characters may be taking a backseat in the decoration department this year, as Christmas Decor, the leading holiday decorating brand of 30-plus-years with more than 300 locations, announced that people are leaning into the "red-and-green" Christmas classics — evergreen wreaths and garland, pinecones, red bows, and natural lights outlining roofs, and similar looks.
"Traditional, core services are 'in,' with windows, stake lighting, and trees and shrubs leading the way," said President of Christmas Decor Brandon Stephens. "We have seen more use of color, and the occasional add-on of a specialty piece such as a fiberglass Santa, or an illuminated snowflake in the yard, just to give the property a unique look."
Display pieces have also been popular this year, including iconic, larger, 3-dimensional decorations that amp up the wow factor more so than just lights on houses and trees. These items include a larger than average lit up snowflake, deer, star or gift box.
"It's a way to make your front yard stand out," Stephens said. "These addons really make a house look more special and stick out from the other houses on the block."
Everything is cyclical in decor, and homeowners are choosing to rely on the tried and true traditional, old school decorations this year.
"Of course, we're able to make anyone's holiday decorating dreams come true, no matter the colors of decorations they prefer, but more conservative and conventional options are definitely the most popular this year," Stephens said.
With the holiday season filled with family, friends, memories and busy schedules, Christmas Decor knows that the joy of Christmas decorations are invaluable. The franchise offers hassle-free professional lighting and displays to enhance the classic decorations that are popular this season. Christmas Decor's professional designers, installers and staff are here to bring the classic-Christmas concept into customers' homes — for every budget — and offer design consultations, complete installations, regular maintenance and timely takedowns.
About Christmas Decor
Founded in 1986 by Blake Smith, Christmas Decor has become the leading holiday decorating brand in the U.S. and Canada. Originally created as an off-season supplement to the landscaping business, the Texas-based franchise now brings holiday cheer to over 300 communities across North America, ultimately creating jobs for 3,000-plus seasonal workers that might otherwise be unemployed. Backed by a strong business model and double-digit revenue increase year-over-year for the last 11 years, Christmas Decor is looking to grow in markets across the U.S. and Canada. For more information on Christmas Decor, please visit https://www.christmasdecor.net/franchise/.
