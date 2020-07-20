- xMAP SARS-CoV-2 Multi-Antigen IgG Assay is enabled by xMAP Technology, the gold standard for multiplexing serologic testing - Antibody test detects previous COVID-19 infection with high specificity and high sensitivity in clinical studies, delivering comprehensive, accurate results while minimizing the risk of both false positives and false negatives - Third Luminex COVID-19 test to receive EUA since March 2020