- Total outstanding debt reduced to $78.2 million, excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans; the lowest level since third quarter 2016 - Cash balance remains strong at $29.9 million at the end of June - Second quarter net loss from continuing operations of $1.9 million - Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $4.2 million - Operating cash flow from continuing operations of $16.5 million, a $12.1 million improvement from first quarter of this year - Company's current growth initiatives in 2020 on track to yield approximately $4 million in incremental value creation - Conference call at 10:00 am ET tomorrow, August 5, 2020