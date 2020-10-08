HOUSTON, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: GDP) (the "Company") today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 5 at 10:00 am central time to discuss third quarter 2020 financial results.
To access the conference call, domestic participants should dial as follows:
PARTICIPANT DIAL IN (TOLL FREE):
1-888-317-6003
PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN:
1-412-317-6061
Canada Toll Free
1-866-284-3684
Participant Elite Entry Number: 0270198
Participants will need this Elite Entry number in order to join the conference. The Company encourages participants to dial in 10-15 minutes early to join the conference. The Company will also post a slide deck on its third quarter financial and operational results on its website at www.goodrichpetroleum.com.
A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference call. Domestic participants accessing the telephonic replay should dial (877) 344-7529 and international participants should dial (412) 317-0088. The replay access code will be 10148677.