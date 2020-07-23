ABILENE, Texas, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the second quarter of 2020 of $53.47 million when compared with earnings of $42.09 million in the same quarter last year and $37.23 million in the first quarter of 2020. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.38 for the second quarter of 2020 compared with $0.31 in the same quarter a year ago and $0.26 for the first quarter of 2020.
All amounts for the three and six-months ended June 30, 2020, include the results of the Company's acquisition of TB&T Bancshares, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, The Bank & Trust of Bryan/College Station, Texas which was effective January 1, 2020. As of the acquisition date, The Bank & Trust of Bryan/College Station had total assets of $631.26 million, total loans of $455.18 million and total deposits of $548.38 million. The Company recorded a $7.65 million discount on the acquired loan portfolio.
"We are very pleased with our second quarter earnings performance, especially in the current environment of a pandemic, the shutdown of the economy and lower oil and gas prices," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO. "We could not be prouder of our team that responded quickly to the SBA-PPP program and funded nearly 6,500 loans totaling over $700 million which not only took care of our existing customers but brought many new loan and depository customers from other banks that were not as well prepared to offer the PPP program or chose not to participate at all. We responded to the pandemic by protecting our employees and customers while keeping our doors open and working very long hours to make sure that our customers were taken care of well. At the same time, we had record mortgage closings. Although it was a tough quarter, we navigated well through the challenges and continue to stay TEXAS STRONG."
Overall, net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 increased $8.33 million and $17.62 million from the first quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2019, respectively. Net interest income was positively impacted by the Company's participation in the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), an increase in investment securities and the reduction in interest rates paid on deposits. The following table summarizes key net interest income and net interest margin metrics for the second and first quarters of 2020 and the second quarter of 2019:
Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Interest income
$
92,197
$
88,100
$
79,576
Interest expense
2,962
7,198
7,961
Net interest income
89,235
80,902
71,615
Tax equivalent adjustment (TE)
2,902
1,834
1,664
Net interest income (TE) $
92,137
$
82,736
$
73,279
Net interest margin
3.78
%
3.91
%
3.98
%
Impact of accretion on acquired loans
0.04
0.02
0.02
Yield on interest-earning assets
3.90
4.25
4.41
Rate on interest-bearing liabilities
0.20
0.54
0.70
Average earning assets
$
9,801,223
$
8,501,225
$
7,389,258
The Company processed approximately 6,500 PPP loans and funded $703.12 million ($586.03 million in average balances for the second quarter of 2020). The Company received PPP related origination fees totaling approximately $26.07 million and incurred incremental direct origination costs of $3.62 million, both of which have been deferred and are being amortized over the shorter of the repayment period or 24 months, the contractual life of these loans, totaling $2.83 million in the second quarter of 2020.
The provision for loan losses was $8.70 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared with $9.85 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $600 thousand in the second quarter of 2019. The Company's provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2020 continues to reflect uncertainty surrounding the economic impact caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the decline in oil and gas prices. At June 30, 2020, the allowance for loan losses totaled $68.95 million, or 1.31 percent of loans held for investment, or 1.52 percent of loans held for investment excluding PPP loans, compared to $60.44 million at March 31, 2020, or 1.30 percent of loans held for investment.
Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-13, "Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments" (CECL), became effective for the Company on January 1, 2020. However, the COVID-19 related legislation included an option for entities to delay the implementation of CECL until the earlier of the termination date of the national emergency declaration by the President, or December 31, 2020. The Company elected to delay implementation of CECL and has calculated and recorded the provision for loan losses for the quarter under the incurred loss model that existed prior to CECL. The CECL related modeling continues to be refined as the Company moves to adopt CECL later this year.
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.75 percent at June 30, 2020, compared with 0.86 percent at March 31, 2020, and 0.69 percent at June 30, 2019. Classified loans totaled $200.90 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $190.35 million at March 31, 2020, and $126.04 million at June 30, 2019.
Beginning in mid-March of 2020, the Company began offering deferral and modification of principle and/or interest payments to selected borrowers on a case-by-case basis. At June 30, 2020, the Company had approximately 2,200 loans totaling $468.54 million in outstanding loans subject to deferral and modification agreements, representing 10.30 percent of outstanding loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans.
At June 30, 2020, loans with oil and gas industry exposure, excluding PPP loans, totaled $128.14 million, or 2.78 percent of total loans, excluding PPP loans. These loans comprised $28.37 million of classified loans including $3.70 million in nonperforming loan totals. At June 30, 2020, the Company's allowance for loan loss specific reserves on its total oil and gas loan portfolio totaled 4.17 percent of total oil and gas loans, excluding PPP loans, and net charge-offs totaled $195 thousand and $801 thousand for the three and six-months ended June 30, 2020, respectively.
In addition, at June 30, 2020, loan balances in the retail/restaurant/hospitality industries, excluding PPP loans, totaled $338.76 million or 7.34 percent of the Company's total loans, excluding PPP loans. These loans comprised $15.84 million of classified loans including $5.75 million in nonperforming loan totals. Net charge-offs related to this portfolio totaled $178 thousand and $308 thousand for the three and six-months ended June 30, 2020, respectively.
Noninterest income in the second quarter of 2020 rose to $36.92 million compared with $27.98 million in the same quarter a year ago. Trust fees decreased $66 thousand to $6.96 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared with $7.03 million in the same quarter last year. The fair value of trust assets managed increased to $6.78 billion from $6.19 billion a year ago. Service charges on deposits decreased to $4.32 million compared with $5.37 million in the same quarter a year ago due largely to the lack of economic activity caused by the pandemic during the second quarter of 2020. ATM, interchange and credit card fees increased 9.48 percent to $8.05 million compared with $7.35 million in the same quarter last year due to continued growth in the number of debit cards issued and our Bryan/College Station acquisition. Mortgage related income increased 189.68 percent to $13.68 million compared with $4.72 million in the same quarter a year ago due to a significant increase in the volume of loans originated. The Company's mortgage loan pipeline increased to $182.14 million as of June 30, 2020, when compared to $65.90 million at June 30, 2019. Also included in noninterest income during the second quarter of 2020 was a gain on sale of securities of $1.51 million compared to $676 thousand from the same quarter a year ago.
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $53.32 million compared to $48.30 million in the second quarter of 2019. The Company's efficiency ratio in the second quarter of 2020 was 41.32 percent compared with 47.71 percent in the same quarter last year. Included in noninterest expense in the second quarter of 2020 were salary and employee benefit costs of $30.81 million compared to $27.39 million in the same quarter a year ago, primarily driven by the Bryan/College Station acquisition, annual merit-based pay increases and higher mortgage related commissions, offset by the deferral of $3.62 million in PPP loan origination costs. Also included in noninterest expense in the second quarter of 2020 were conversion related costs totaling $583.46 thousand as a result of the Bryan/College Station acquisition.
As of June 30, 2020, consolidated assets for the Company totaled $10.34 billion compared to $9.70 billion at March 31, 2020 and $7.98 billion at June 30, 2019. Loans totaled $5.32 billion at June 30, 2020, compared with loans of $4.68 billion at March 31, 2020, and $4.06 billion at June 30, 2019. Deposits totaled $8.16 billion at June 30, 2020, compared to $7.21 billion at March 31, 2020, and $6.37 billion at June 30, 2019. Additional information related to the Company's loan and deposit balances are as follows:
Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)
Loans
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2019
Loans HFI, excluding PPP loans
$
4,549,950
$
4,639,389
$
4,040,952
PPP loans, net of unearned income
703,117
-
-
Total loans held-for-investment
5,253,067
4,639,389
4,040,952
Loans held-for-sale
66,370
42,034
22,305
Allowance for loan losses
68,947
60,440
51,820
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
2,941,679
$
2,288,597
$
2,167,552
Interest-bearing deposits without
4,749,841
4,456,061
3,768,703
Time deposits
466,122
465,808
433,511
Total deposits
$
8,157,642
$
7,210,466
$
6,369,766
Shareholders' equity rose to $1.58 billion as of June 30, 2020, compared with $1.53 billion at March 31, 2020, and $1.16 billion at June 30, 2019, primarily from the Bryan/College Station acquisition. At June 30, 2020, the Company's capital ratios significantly exceeded all well-capitalized requirements.
About First Financial Bankshares:
Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.
The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.
Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "forecast" and "goal". Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents/Filings" on the Company's Web site or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
As of
2020
2019
ASSETS
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Cash and due from banks
$
188,373
$
191,486
$
231,534
$
198,855
$
178,345
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
196,426
76,378
47,920
31,410
128,652
Interest-bearing time deposits in banks
-
-
-
-
960
Federal funds sold
-
-
3,150
-
700
Investment securities
4,118,863
4,107,069
3,413,317
3,397,156
3,259,492
Loans
5,319,437
4,681,423
4,223,197
4,140,815
4,063,257
Allowance for loan losses
(68,947)
(60,440)
(52,499)
(51,889)
(51,820)
Net loans
5,250,490
4,620,983
4,170,698
4,088,926
4,011,437
Premises and equipment
138,933
139,554
131,022
132,367
134,322
Goodwill
313,481
312,842
171,565
171,565
171,565
Other intangible assets
5,884
6,392
2,102
2,340
2,586
Other assets
127,367
246,387
90,919
91,220
91,234
Total assets
$
10,339,817
$
9,701,091
$
8,262,227
$
8,113,839
$
7,979,293
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
2,941,679
$
2,288,597
$
2,065,128
$
2,210,997
$
2,167,552
Interest-bearing deposits
5,215,963
4,921,869
4,538,678
4,186,686
4,202,214
Total deposits
8,157,642
7,210,466
6,603,806
6,397,683
6,369,766
Borrowings
449,224
857,871
381,356
400,155
362,005
Other liabilities
150,502
106,392
49,868
110,903
82,774
Shareholders' equity
1,582,449
1,526,362
1,227,197
1,205,098
1,164,748
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
10,339,817
$
9,701,091
$
8,262,227
$
8,113,839
$
7,979,293
Quarter Ended
2020
2019
INCOME STATEMENTS
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Interest income
$
92,197
$
88,100
$
82,123
$
80,591
$
79,576
Interest expense
2,962
7,198
6,801
7,953
7,961
Net interest income
89,235
80,902
75,322
72,638
71,615
Provision for loan losses
8,700
9,850
950
450
600
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
80,535
71,052
74,372
72,188
71,015
Noninterest income
36,919
28,732
27,347
28,669
27,976
Noninterest expense
53,321
55,318
51,938
48,910
48,304
Net income before income taxes
64,133
44,466
49,781
51,947
50,687
Income tax expense
10,663
7,234
8,393
8,867
8,594
Net income
$
53,470
$
37,232
$
41,388
$
43,080
$
42,093
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Net income - basic
$
0.38
$
0.26
$
0.30
$
0.32
$
0.31
Net income - diluted
0.38
0.26
0.30
0.32
0.31
Cash dividends declared
0.13
0.12
0.12
0.12
0.12
Book Value
11.14
10.73
9.03
8.87
8.58
Market Value
$
28.89
$
26.84
$
35.10
$
33.33
$
30.79
Shares outstanding - end of period
142,035,396
142,314,930
135,891,755
135,822,456
135,809,224
Average outstanding shares - basic
141,973,522
142,118,864
135,747,381
135,693,901
135,650,599
Average outstanding shares - diluted
142,454,083
142,735,208
136,539,286
136,369,328
136,218,235
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
2.06
%
1.63
%
2.01
%
2.15
%
2.14
%
Return on average equity
14.00
10.11
13.56
14.46
15.04
Return on average tangible equity
17.67
12.89
15.83
16.96
17.81
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.78
3.91
3.99
3.94
3.98
Efficiency ratio
41.32
49.63
49.75
47.54
47.71
Six Months Ended
June 30,
INCOME STATEMENTS
2020
2019
Interest income
$
180,297
$
156,477
Interest expense
10,159
15,348
Net interest income
170,138
141,129
Provision for loan losses
18,550
1,565
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
151,588
139,564
Noninterest income
65,651
52,413
Noninterest expense
108,640
95,673
Net income before income taxes
108,599
96,304
Income tax expense
17,898
15,959
Net income
$
90,701
$
80,345
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Net income - basic
$
0.64
$
0.59
Net income - diluted
0.64
0.59
Cash dividends declared
0.25
0.23
Book Value
11.14
8.58
Market Value
$
28.89
$
30.79
Shares outstanding - end of period
142,035,396
135,809,224
Average outstanding shares - basic
142,045,779
135,572,859
Average outstanding shares - diluted
142,519,308
136,195,811
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.86
%
2.08
%
Return on average equity
12.09
14.78
Return on average tangible equity
15.33
17.58
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.84
3.99
Efficiency ratio
45.17
48.56
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
Quarter Ended
2020
2019
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Balance at beginning of period
$
60,440
$
52,499
$
51,889
$
51,820
$
51,585
Loans charged off
(894)
(2,227)
(834)
(767)
(1,061)
Loan recoveries
701
318
494
386
696
Net recoveries (charge-offs)
(193)
(1,909)
(340)
(381)
(365)
Provision for loan losses
8,700
9,850
950
450
600
Balance at end of period
$
68,947
$
60,440
$
52,499
$
51,889
$
51,820
Allowance for loan losses /
period-end loans
1.30
%
1.29
%
1.24
%
1.25
%
1.28
%
Allowance for loan losses /
nonperforming loans
174.83
153.16
212.02
200.75
190.66
Net charge-offs / average loans
(annualized)
0.01
0.16
0.03
0.04
0.04
SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION
Special Mention
$
63,489
$
87,099
$
63,371
$
46,300
$
51,490
Substandard
137,408
103,249
77,284
72,904
74,550
Doubtful
-
-
-
-
-
Total classified loans
$
200,897
$
190,348
$
140,655
$
119,204
$
126,040
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
Nonaccrual loans
$
39,320
$
39,226
$
24,582
$
25,717
$
26,408
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans
25
26
26
27
471
Accruing loans 90 days past due
92
209
153
104
300
Total nonperforming loans
39,437
39,461
24,761
25,848
27,179
Foreclosed assets
287
983
1,009
1,364
681
Total nonperforming assets
$
39,724
$
40,444
$
25,770
$
27,212
$
27,860
As a % of loans and foreclosed assets
0.75
%
0.86
%
0.61
%
0.66
%
0.69
%
As a % of end of period total assets
0.38
0.42
0.31
0.34
0.35
OIL AND GAS PORTFOLIO INFORMATION *
Oil and gas loans
$
128,143
$
117,223
$
119,789
$
122,908
$
107,097
Oil and gas loans as a % of total loans
2.78
%
2.50
%
2.84
%
2.97
%
2.64
%
Classified oil and gas loans
28,366
22,032
7,041
7,953
3,438
Nonaccrual oil and gas loans
3,702
3,477
481
519
621
Net charge-offs for oil and gas loans
195
606
-
-
-
Allowance for oil and gas loans as a % of oil and gas loans
4.17
%
4.46
%
2.54
%
2.87
%
2.95
%
* Excluding PPP loans
RETAIL/RESTAURANT/HOSPITALITY PORTFOLIO INFORMATION *
Retail loans
$
216,244
$
217,380
Restaurant loans
46,418
25,570
Hotel loans
51,957
46,690
Other hospitality loans
23,230
8,470
Travel loans
908
937
Total Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans
$
338,757
$
299,047
Retail/Restaurant/ Hospitality loans as a % of total loans
7.34
%
6.39
%
Classifieds Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans
$
15,837
$
5,680
Nonaccruals Retail/Restaurant/ Hospitality loans
5,752
867
Net Charge-offs for Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans
178
130
* Excluding PPP loans
CAPITAL RATIOS
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
20.78
%
19.55
%
20.06
%
20.05
%
20.04
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
20.78
19.55
20.06
20.05
20.04
Total capital ratio
22.03
20.65
21.13
21.14
21.16
Tier 1 leverage ratio
11.25
12.49
12.60
12.58
12.29
Tangible Common Equity ratio
12.00
13.09
12.43
12.94
12.31
Equity/Assets ratio
15.30
15.73
14.85
14.85
14.60
Quarter Ended
2020
2019
NONINTEREST INCOME
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Trust fees
$
6,961
$
7,437
$
7,344
$
7,051
$
7,027
Service charges on deposits
4,318
5,915
5,861
5,629
5,374
ATM, interchange and credit card fees
8,049
7,400
7,943
7,728
7,352
Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans
13,676
3,852
4,216
5,733
4,721
Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities
1,512
2,062
5
52
676
Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets
52
1
81
71
53
Net gain (loss) on sale of assets
(24)
116
78
235
6
Interest on loan recoveries
154
265
277
575
903
Other noninterest income
2,221
1,684
1,542
1,595
1,864
Total noninterest income
$
36,919
$
28,732
$
27,347
$
28,669
$
27,976
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing
$
28,836
$
28,670
$
27,175
$
27,030
$
25,510
Cost related to termination of pension plan
-
-
1,700
-
-
Profit sharing expense
1,978
972
2,766
1,520
1,884
Net occupancy expense
3,101
3,027
2,784
2,830
2,779
Equipment expense
2,010
2,075
2,043
2,225
2,331
FDIC insurance premiums
463
45
-
15
538
ATM, interchange and credit card expenses
2,610
2,985
2,419
2,627
2,427
Legal, tax and professional fees
2,931
2,921
2,353
2,274
2,302
Audit fees
739
411
233
341
455
Printing, stationery and supplies
533
566
465
480
502
Amortization of intangible assets
508
509
238
246
264
Advertising and public relations
1,011
1,195
1,791
1,745
1,630
Operational and other losses
728
576
626
507
480
Software amortization and expense
2,010
2,024
2,158
1,767
1,783
Other noninterest expense
5,863
9,342
5,187
5,303
5,419
Total noninterest expense
$
53,321
$
55,318
$
51,938
$
48,910
$
48,304
TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT
$
2,902
$
1,834
$
1,732
$
1,575
$
1,664
Six Months Ended
June 30,
NONINTEREST INCOME
2020
2019
Trust fees
$
14,398
$
14,006
Service charges on deposits
10,233
10,550
ATM, interchange and credit card fees
15,449
14,192
Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans
17,528
8,195
Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities
3,574
676
Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets
53
122
Net gain (loss) on sale of assets
92
6
Interest on loan recoveries
419
1,241
Other noninterest income
3,905
3,425
Total noninterest income
$
65,651
$
52,413
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing
$
57,506
$
50,543
Loss from partial settlement of pension plan
-
900
Profit sharing expense
2,950
3,375
Net occupancy expense
6,128
5,542
Equipment expense
4,085
4,784
FDIC insurance premiums
508
1,076
ATM, interchange and credit card expenses
5,595
4,810
Legal, tax and professional fees
5,852
4,457
Audit fees
1,150
872
Printing, stationery and supplies
1,099
868
Amortization of intangible assets
1,017
532
Advertising and public relations
2,206
3,278
Operational and other losses
1,304
746
Software amortization and expense
4,034
3,380
Other noninterest expense
15,206
10,510
Total noninterest expense
$
108,640
$
95,673
TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT
$
4,735
$
3,484
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30 2020
Mar. 31 2020
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
840
$
1
0.51
%
$
2,712
$
10
1.50
%
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
352,628
86
0.10
220,906
745
1.36
Taxable securities
2,399,364
14,030
2.34
2,263,329
14,655
2.59
Tax exempt securities
1,800,339
14,733
3.27
1,346,842
11,200
3.33
Loans
5,248,052
66,249
5.08
4,667,436
63,323
5.46
Total interest-earning assets
9,801,223
$
95,099
3.90
%
8,501,225
$
89,933
4.25
%
Noninterest-earning assets
663,595
692,432
Total assets
$
10,464,818
$
9,193,657
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
5,135,772
$
2,550
0.20
%
$
4,904,087
$
6,680
0.55
%
Borrowings
877,076
412
0.19
460,605
517
0.45
Total interest-bearing liabilities
6,012,848
$
2,962
0.20
%
5,364,692
$
7,197
0.54
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
2,915,461
2,348,485
Shareholders' equity
1,536,509
1,480,480
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
10,464,818
$
9,193,657
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
92,137
3.78
%
$
82,736
3.91
%
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2019
Sept. 30, 2019
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
1,198
$
6
2.03
%
$
3,006
$
19
2.52
%
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
54,841
218
1.58
61,465
363
2.34
Taxable securities
2,185,777
14,165
2.59
2,183,930
14,292
2.62
Tax exempt securities
1,243,487
10,695
3.44
1,132,279
10,075
3.56
Loans
4,185,716
58,771
5.57
4,094,235
57,417
5.56
Total interest-earning assets
7,671,019
$
83,855
4.34
%
7,474,915
$
82,166
4.36
%
Noninterest-earning assets
500,924
489,446
Total assets
$
8,171,943
$
7,964,361
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
4,336,063
$
6,052
0.55
%
$
4,156,850
$
7,123
0.68
%
Borrowings
417,316
749
0.71
388,235
830
0.85
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,753,379
$
6,801
0.57
%
4,545,085
$
7,953
0.69
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
2,207,508
2,237,462
Shareholders' equity
1,211,056
1,181,814
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
8,171,943
$
7,964,361
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
77,054
3.99
%
$
74,213
3.94
%
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2019
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
5,436
$
39
2.88
%
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
107,381
628
2.35
Taxable securities
2,063,497
13,925
2.70
Tax exempt securities
1,169,889
10,615
3.63
Loans
4,043,055
56,033
5.56
Total interest-earning assets
7,389,258
$
81,240
4.41
%
Noninterest-earning assets
487,931
Total assets
$
7,877,189
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
4,196,123
$
7,286
0.70
%
Borrowings
378,389
675
0.72
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,574,512
$
7,961
0.70
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
2,180,361
Shareholders' equity
1,122,316
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
7,877,189
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
73,279
3.98
%
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
1,776
$
11
1.26
%
$
5,166
$
73
2.84
%
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
290,469
831
0.58
103,839
1,213
2.35
Taxable securities
2,331,347
28,685
2.46
1,994,563
27,213
2.73
Tax exempt securities
1,573,591
25,933
3.30
1,198,016
21,893
3.65
Loans
4,957,744
129,572
5.26
4,008,275
109,569
5.51
Total interest-earning assets
9,154,927
$
185,032
4.06
%
7,309,859
$
159,961
4.41
%
Noninterest-earning assets
674,311
498,094
Total assets
$
9,829,238
$
7,807,953
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
5,019,929
$
9,231
0.37
%
$
4,170,250
$
13,947
0.67
%
Borrowings
668,840
928
0.28
393,432
1,401
0.72
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,688,769
$
10,159
0.36
%
4,563,682
$
15,348
0.68
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
2,631,974
2,148,398
Shareholders' equity
1,508,495
1,095,873
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
9,829,238
$
7,807,953
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
174,873
3.84
%
$
144,613
3.99
%