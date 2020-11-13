HOUSTON, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Top travel values are just a click away this holiday season and beyond as Benchmark Resorts & Hotels introduces a new, extended Super Cyber Sale WEEK. Guests will have a full week to take advantage of savings of up to 50% on accommodations and luxury services at more than 30 leading resorts in major destinations from coast to coast. Bookings can be made Thanksgiving Week from Monday, November 23 through the following Monday, November 30. The Super Cyber Week Sale takes these values well into 2021 with bookings available throughout the year at select properties. More luxury resorts and exceptional destinations from Benchmark Resorts & Hotels portfolio and the luxury Gemstone Collection will be added in the coming weeks. Guests can log on in advance to the Benchmark Resorts & Hotels Super Cyber WEEK Sale booking link at www.BenchmarkCyberSale.com by midnight November 22 and sign up for first access and receive an alert by email when the booking link goes live.
Benchmark enhanced and significantly extended its annual Super Cyber Sale to meet the needs of American travelers, weary from the pressures of quarantines, remote work and virtual classes, according to Benchmark's Chief Marketing Officer Ted Davis. "We offer a broad range of hotels and resorts in destinations across the country so most guests will be able to drive to the hotel of their choice," Mr. Davis says. "Concerns for the health and safety of guests and staff are paramount," he continues. All Benchmark properties have implemented stringent sanitation procedures in accordance with CDC guidelines. Housekeeping staff wear protective equipment and disinfect cleaning tools after each use. Masks are required in public spaces according to state and local ordinances. "During these difficult times, the most important amenity we can offer our guests is peace of mind," Ted Davis asserts.
Participating hotels offer a range of outdoor adventures, sports, family-friendly activities, spas and fitness centers for much-needed wellness programs, and a variety of dining options – all important elements in providing a relaxing and rejuvenating experience. Guests can take to the ski slopes in California, Vermont, Utah and Wyoming; set sail in the Florida Keys; wine and dine in Washington Wine Country; create a culinary treat at a Vermont cooking school; enjoy topflight entertainment in the scenic Great Smoky Mountains; tee off on a Scottsdale championship course; or hike to Washington's spectacular Columbia River Gorge.
Here's a sampling of the offers:
Arizona
Hotel Valley Ho, Scottsdale, Arizona - Book two nights and get the third consecutive night free. Can be booked consecutively for longer stays through January 24, 2021.
Mountain Shadows Resort, Scottsdale, Arizona - Book two nights and get the third consecutive night free – can be booked consecutively for longer stays through January 24, 2021.
California
Lake Arrowhead Resort & Spa, Lake Arrowhead, California – 50% off guestrooms and suites through March 31, 2021.
Florida
Hawks Cay Resort, Duck Key, Florida - Save 40% on a trip to your favorite island destination when you stay a minimum of two nights between now and October 31, 2021.
North Carolina
Sanderling Resort, Duck, North Carolina - 50% off room accommodations at this Outer Banks full-service resort through April 30, 2021.
Tennessee
Dollywood's DreamMore Resort and Spa™, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee - Rates as low as $109 per night. Includes free parking. Available December 1, 2020 through March 11, 2021.
Texas
Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe-Houston, Montgomery, Texas – 40% off accommodations through October 31, 2021.
Texas A&M Hotel & Conference Center, College Station, Texas – 30% off rooms November 23, 2020 through September 12, 2021.
Utah
YOTELPAD Park City, Park City, Utah – 30% off stays from December 11, 2020 – March 31, 2021.
Vermont
Essex Resort & Spa, Essex, Vermont – 40% off lodging on getaways through December 30, 2021.
Equinox Golf Resort & Spa, Manchester, Vermont. 40% off accommodations through May 31, 2021.
Inns at Equinox, Manchester, Vermont – 40% off accommodations through May 31, 2021.
Virginia
Inn at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia – Rates start at $79 per night through June 30, 2021.
Lansdowne, Leesburg, Virginia – 30% off overnight accommodations through December 31, 2021.
Washington
Skamania Lodge, Stevenson, Washington – 40% off rooms, 25% off "Tree Houses" through December 30, 2021.
Willows Lodge, Woodinville, Washington - 40% off accommodations Sunday – Thursday, 20% off accommodations Friday and Saturday. Offer available for stays from December 1, 2020 through February 28, 2021.
West Virginia
Stonewall Resort, Roanoke, West Virginia - 35% off lakeside lodge accommodations through December 31, 2021.
Wisconsin
Abbey Resort, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin – 40% off lodging accommodations through March 31, 2021.
Wyoming
Snow King Resort Hotel & Condos, Jackson Hole, Wyoming - 40% off lodging December 11, 2020 through May 26, 2021.
Reservations subject to availability.
