SOMERVILLE, Mass. and HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As world leaders gather in Glasgow for COP26 and chart the world's path toward a decarbonized future, climatetech entrepreneurs, investors, corporate leaders, advocates, and enthusiasts are gathering at Greentown Labs' 2021 Climatetech Summit to celebrate climate action at work. Focused on empowering the climate technologies of tomorrow, the summit will take place in-person at Greentown's incubators in Somerville, Mass. and Houston, TX, and via livestream.
At the Climatetech Summit, attendees will hear directly from Greentown's climatetech entrepreneurs about the solutions they're developing and what they need to bring them to market; learn about key technology areas that are driving momentum to equitably tackle the climate crisis; and explore the plentiful opportunities for everyone to be a part of the energy transition that's already unfolding.
In honor of the incubator's 10-year anniversary, the summit will culminate with a celebration of the Greentown community's first decade of impact, highlighting the momentum Greentown's startups, corporate partners, and ecosystem collaborators have been building together and how that momentum will set the stage for the next decade of climate action.
The Climatetech Summit features dozens of prominent climate leaders from all corners of the ecosystem, representing a diverse array of perspectives, backgrounds, and experiences. The speaker lineup includes Jigar Shah, Director, Loan Programs Office, U.S. Department of Energy; Bobby Tudor, Chairman + Founder, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.; Jeff St. John, Editor-in-Chief, Canary Media; Elizabeth Turnbull Henry, President of the Environmental League of Massachusetts; Sylvester Turner, Mayor, City of Houston; and many others.
The full list of speakers at the Somerville event can be found here; speakers at the Houston event can be found here.
"While we celebrate Greentown Labs' first decade of growth, we know that the next decade will be even more important in our quest for meaningful climate action," said Greentown Labs CEO Dr. Emily Reichert. "Global momentum is building across the corporate, financial, and public sectors, and Greentown Labs startups are building the climate technologies that will help us all reach our net-zero goals and build stronger, more resilient communities of the future."
The second annual Climatetech Summit is an evolution and expansion of Greentown Labs' annual DEMO Day, a celebration and showcase of its climatetech startups and the community that supports them. Attendees will hear lightning pitches from 30 climatetech startups and have an opportunity to visit booths of more than 70 startups working on solutions for the biggest greenhouse-gas-emitting sectors—electricity, transportation, manufacturing, buildings, and agriculture—and to foster resilience and adaptation. These startups are part of a community of more than 400 startups Greentown Labs has supported since 2011, which have collectively created more than 8,400 jobs and raised more than $2.2 billion in funding. Learn more about the showcasing startups in Somerville here and in Houston here.
The Climatetech Summit is made possible by a diverse group of sponsors that are dedicated to climate action, including Saint-Gobain, Climatetech Summit Champion, and the British Consulate-General Houston, the Consulate General of Canada in Boston, and Enel, Climatetech Summit Builders. Canary Media is the Climatetech Summit's Media Partner. Learn about all 2021 Climatetech Summit sponsors here.
The Climatetech Summit will begin at 8:30 a.m. local time in both Somerville and Houston. Learn more and register for the virtual event here.
About Greentown Labs
As the largest climatetech startup incubator in North America, Greentown Labs brings together startups, corporates, investors, policymakers, and many others with a focus on scaling climate solutions. Driven by the mission of providing startups the resources, knowledge, connections, and equipment they need to thrive, Greentown Labs offers lab space, shared office space, a machine shop, an electronics lab, software and business resources, and a large network of corporate customers, investors, and more. With its headquarters in Somerville, Mass. and a recently opened incubator in Houston, Texas, Greentown Labs is home to more than 180 startups and has supported more than 400 startups since the incubator's founding in 2011. These startups have collectively created more than 8,400 jobs and have raised more than $2.2 billion in funding. For more information, visit www.greentownlabs.com or Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
