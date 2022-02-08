SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Closing out 2021 with a record 114% growth and doubling of its employee base, Stirista, the leader in data-driven SaaS marketing solutions, is continuing to capitalize on its latest innovations and customer success in 2022 with a series of leadership promotions. CEO Ajay Gupta has appointed Hamid Qayyum, former EVP of Product & Marketing, to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and announced the following senior leadership promotions:
- Former VP of Sales David Bailey to SVP Channel Sales
- Former VP of Data Strategy Blaine Britten to SVP of Data Strategy
- Former VP of Client Services Valarie Geckler to SVP of Client Services
- Former VP of Email Solutions Arin Reyna to SVP of Email Solutions
"On behalf of the entire Stirista team, we are immensely proud to announce these significant promotions as we ready the entire company for another strong year of growth. The leadership team's proven accomplishments in driving new revenue opportunities, shaping critical digital solutions for emerging channels including CTV and forging new partnerships put us in a incredible position this year to break new growth records and continue to develop new innovations around data, technology and attribution analytics for our B2C and B2B customer base," said Gupta.
Growing its employee base globally to nearly 100, Stirista expects to add another 25 employees to its workforce by 2023 including positions in product development, sales, and engineering.
Stirista's tremendous revenue growth in 2021 is attributable to the successful launch and adoption of several key identity and CTV-based products including its authoritative identity platform OMNA and most recently CrossWalk™, a robust geo-attribution intelligence and segmentation solution. In the spring of 2021, Stirista also unveiled a new AccessB2B business unit which has accelerated the company's rapid B2B growth as it is entirely focused on supporting B2B marketing and sales teams to achieve revenue growth goals.
About Stirista
Stirista is a data-driven marketing cloud that combines the power of authoritative identity data with the execution of omnichannel marketing. Through its data and customer-centric approach, Stirista is helping Fortune 500 and mid-market brands, including Oracle and Verizon, among others, increase brand loyalty and acquire new customers. Stirista's privacy compliant data insights helps clients interact with customers and prospects via digital, email and social channels. For more information, please visit http://www.stirista.com.
