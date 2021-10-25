BOERNE, Texas, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Buying a new luxurious Land Rover SUV is a great experience. However, buyers in the San Antonio area who are in the market for a used Land Rover vehicle can now purchase the Land Rover Courtesy Vehicles at their preferred Land Rover Boerne dealership in Boerne, TX.
The Land Rover Courtesy Vehicles at Land Rover Boerne are unregistered, brand-new Land Rover and Range Rover models that the dealership owns. The dealership uses the courtesy vehicles either as demo cars or as temporary rental cars to select service customers who need a courtesy vehicle until their personal Land Rover vehicle is available to drive home. The courtesy vehicles are less driven and are maintained by the in-house service department. The Land Rover Courtesy vehicles at Land Rover Boerne are not pre-owned since they are not registered under anybody's name. The vehicle will be registered in the buyer's name, and the buyer will be the first owner. Therefore, buying a Land Rover Courtesy Vehicle at the Land Rover Boerne dealership is just like buying a new Land Rover, albeit at an affordable price.
The dealership currently houses three courtesy vehicles, including a 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque R-Dynamic S with 642 miles, a 2021 Land Rover Discovery S with 19 miles, and a 2021 Land Rover Discovery Sport S with just 4 miles on the odometer.
Those interested in learning more about the Land Rover Courtesy Vehicles at the Land Rover Boerne dealership can visit their website https://www.landroverboerne.com. Interested parties can also call or text the dealership at 830-428-2241 or visit the showroom in person. Land Rover Boerne [SG12] is located at 32120 IH-10 West.
Media Contact
Michael Chestney, Land Rover Boerne, 210-669-7562, mchestney@barrett.co
SOURCE Land Rover Boerne