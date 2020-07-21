Globe_Life_New_Logo.jpg
By Globe Life Inc.

MCKINNEY, Texas, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) will release Second Quarter 2020 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.  At that time a copy of the Company's Q2 - 2020 earnings press release and any other financial and statistical information about the quarter will be available on the Company's website at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/ under Financial Reports and Other Financial Information.  In conjunction with the Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release of Globe Life Inc. you are invited to listen to a conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11:00 am Eastern (10:00 am Central).

Second Quarter Conference Call
Thursday, July 23, 2020
11:00 a.m. (Eastern)

Listen live and as a replay at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/ under Calls and Meetings

or
Call-In Number: 
 1-334-323-0501
(Pass Code:  Globe Life Inc.)

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct to consumer, and exclusive and independent agencies. 

