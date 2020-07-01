AUSTIN, Texas, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rethink, the leading provider of commercial real estate dealmaking technology, today announced the release of Rethink Intelligence. The new solution integrates data on more than 8.5 million commercial properties with the company's deal management solution, Rethink Core.
"Losing a deal can happen for many reasons, but two of the most common are well within brokers' control: A breakdown in process that causes a critical task to fall through the cracks or a lack of data," said Rethink CEO Vijay Mehra. "By integrating Rethink's deal management solution with Rethink Intelligence, we can help brokers cover both bases and close more deals."
Vijay — who has 15 years of CRE experience, ranging from underwriting and acquiring commercial properties and managing sale-leasebacks as part of a $1.2 billion joint venture fund to overseeing development projects — went on to explain that Rethink Intelligence can help brokers:
- Gain critical market intelligence — By pulling together more than 300,000 unique data sets, Rethink Intelligence gives brokers unprecedented insight into current market conditions and helps them quickly identify properties that fulfill client requirements.
- Strengthen negotiations — With a greater understanding of a property's specifications and the transaction prices of similar properties, brokers can approach negotiations with confidence.
- Craft relevant and engaging marketing collateral — Armed with greater insight into the properties and spaces they represent, brokers can easily create marketing materials that present their listings in the best light.
- Improve property tours — The solution's mobile-friendly app allows brokers to quickly access the data they need to answer prospects' questions when touring properties.
The launch of Rethink Intelligence comes as part of a larger initiative to provide brokers and CRE leaders with the data and tools they need to improve decision-making and close more deals.
"Our product roadmap includes the future release of artificial intelligence and machine learning tools that will transform critical dealmaking data into easy-to-understand insights," said Scott Carter, Rethink's Chief Strategy Officer. "Our goal is to make life easier for our clients. Rethink Intelligence helps us build on that effort, and it will only get better from here."
About Rethink
Rethink is powered by the idea that commercial real estate is the catalyst of opportunity and economic growth. Rethink's solutions combine leading commercial real estate technology with hands-on customer success and seamless integrations to industry-leading tools. This gives CRE professionals unparalleled insights and competitive advantages in their markets. The Rethink vision is to be the future of CRE dealmaking. To learn more, visit
www.rethinkcrm.com