HOUSTON, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith, a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the appointment of Kent Pang to the position of President, APAC. In this role, Kent will support the company's eight offices in the region and help drive Smith's global corporate strategy.
"Smith's presence in the APAC region is growing and thriving now more than ever before," said Kent. "I am thrilled to accept this new position and guide our trajectory as we develop and strengthen our relationships with customers around the world."
He is taking on this role alongside Minji Hong, who also holds the same title. Kent and Minji both previously served as Smith's Vice President, APAC since 2017. They will work together under Choon Byun – Chairman, APAC – to manage Smith's business opportunities in the APAC region.
Kent began his career at Smith in 2000 as a purchasing agent before moving to broker sales and then serving as trading manager of the company's Hong Kong office. He helped to open additional offices in Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Taipei over the next decade and was promoted to sales director in 2012.
"Kent's positive, professional leadership has been a key factor in Smith's strong upward momentum in Asia over the past two decades," said Bob Ackerley, Co-Founder and Director at Smith. "His constructive mentorship and unique expertise will help Smith to continue providing the premier service and support needed to power our customers' innovations."
About Smith
Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and directional drilling systems. In 17 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, generating global annual sales in excess of $1.39 billion in 2020. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent DistributionTM model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number eight among all global distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.
