AUSTIN, Texas and LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The boutique commercial real estate transactional and business services law firm of Fragner Seifert Pace & Winograd, LLP is pleased to announce that seasoned corporate lawyer Robert M. Mintz has joined the firm as a named partner, and that the firm has changed its name to Fragner Seifert Pace & Mintz, LLP. Mintz has opened a Texas location for the firm near Austin.
"I'm delighted to welcome Rob to the firm and am excited to introduce a person of his talent and accomplishment to our clients," said Matthew C. Fragner, a founding partner at Fragner Seifert Pace & Mintz, LLP. "I've had the good fortune of knowing Rob for many years, watching his law career flourish and joining forces with him on a number of community service efforts."
Rob is a highly experienced business lawyer, with a background in accounting, finance and business, who advises clients on a wide variety of matters, including the creation of new businesses, private equity and debt venture capital offers, and with business acquisitions, dispositions and liquidations. In his corporate transactional practice, Rob represents domestic and international banking and financial institutions, privately and publicly held businesses, international companies with business interests in the United States and venture capital funds. He also serves as outside general counsel to several real estate, food, and transportation/logistics companies, bringing creativity and financial solutions to those businesses. Prior to joining FSPM, Rob was a partner with Dickinson Wright PLLC and before that, the Co-Managing Partner of Stahl Cowen Crowley Addis LLC, which merged with Dickinson Wright PLLC.
"My clients will benefit greatly from the synergies that this relationship creates," added Rob Mintz. "I'm looking forward to growing my practice and to working with the high caliber lawyers at FSPM, all of whom have a well-known high reputation in the commercial real estate industry."
Active in the community, Rob presently serves as an Executive Board Member (Austin), and is the former Chairman of the Board and President (Chicago), of the Jewish National Fund. He is a former Chairman of the Board of the City of Highland Park, Illinois' Business and Economic Development Commission, a Host of the City of Highland Park, IL's Business Summit and member of the City of Highland Park, IL's Beautification Task Force. He was a longtime Board member and officer of The Standard Club in Chicago.
Admitted in Illinois and Texas, Rob has been named in Illinois Super Lawyers in Banking and Finance from 2022-2019 and 2015-2013. He is also an Illinois Leading Lawyer in Banking. Rob earned his J.D. from Chicago-Kent College of Law and his B.S. in Accounting from Indiana University.
Founded in 2005, Fragner Seifert Pace & Mintz, LLP is a boutique law firm with offices in and around Los Angeles, CA, in suburban Philadelphia, PA and Austin, TX. The firm focuses on a wide array of commercial real estate transactional matters and business services for startups, real estate owners, tenants, developers and investors, high net worth individuals, banks and financial institutions and publicly and privately held companies in the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit https://www.fspmlaw.com/.
