Lantern Pharma Establishes Manufacturing Network in Preparation for Its Phase 2 Clinical Trial for the Treatment of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and a Phase 1 Clinical Trial for Solid Tumors and Glioblastoma

- Lantern has entered into agreements with leading contract manufacturing and process development groups to advance manufacturing and development activities on both LP-300 and LP-184. - The manufacturing and process development activity is expected to start immediately and ensure that sufficient drug candidate material will be available for upcoming clinical trials and ongoing research studies.