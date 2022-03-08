IRVING, Texas, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Filing in Delaware's Chancery and Superior Courts just got one step simpler, thanks to a partnership between legal technology companies File & ServeXpress, LLC (FSX) and PacerPro.
The partnership combines FSX's File & Serve alert tool with PacerPro's advanced automated alert and workflow capabilities to simplify the procedural hurdles law firms encounter when filing court documents electronically in Delaware.
The new Delaware service is the first step in a collaboration between the two companies to enable law firms to streamline and optimize court filing processes and workflows in federal and state courts throughout the U.S.
In Delaware, the court system mandates that all cases be electronically filed by local counsel licensed in the state, and that any electronic notices be distributed via that local counsel.
This new partnership gets those critical filings in front of the full case team within seconds, eliminating that extra step of notifying out-of-state counsel and others on the case team. Thanks to the collaboration between File & Serve and PacerPro's PDF2Go service, notices of new filings can now automatically be distributed to all members of the team, ensuring all parties are kept up to date on case developments.
Brian E. Farnan, a partner with Farnan LLP in Wilmington, Delaware., says of the improvement:
"It cuts out steps and ensures that everyone gets the filing, that everyone is on the same page. It makes it error- and idiot-proof."
File & ServeXpress has been the providing eFiling and eService for Delaware since 1991. The new partnership with PacerPro allows FSX to add automated filing notices to their long list of features designed to make the eFiling process more efficient for legal professionals, along with drag-and-drop uploads, batch filing capabilities, and monthly billing.
"We've been in Delaware for a long time, and we never stop looking for opportunities to make eFiling easier for everyone," says Tammy Carter, CEO of File & ServeXpress. "We're so proud to partner with PacerPro and, as always, we're excited to serve the judicial and legal communities of Delaware."
For more information about this collaboration and eFiling and eService in Delaware state courts, visit http://www.fileandservexpress.com/delaware
Media Contact
Sara Collins, File & ServeXpress, 9728936694, communications@fileandserve.com
SOURCE File & ServeXpress