Majority Investment Will Accelerate Buy and Build Strategy Across North America - DartPoints is an owner and operator of edge colocation data centers, which offer secure and reliable infrastructure in close proximity to users, particularly beyond Tier I markets - Accomplished telecommunications executive Scott Willis joins DartPoints as CEO to accelerate growth alongside the existing management team - Communications and technology investor, Astra Capital Management, brings capital, expertise and global network - Experienced investors and executives to join Board: Brian Kirschbaum, Kevin Beebe and Scott Bergs