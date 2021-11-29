HOUSTON, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith, a global distributor of electronic components and provider of custom supply chain solutions, today announces its upcoming exhibition at DMC 2021. This annual symposium gathers leaders in the defense manufacturing sector to share their expertise and showcase innovative products, services, and solutions.
This year's conference theme will focus on creating a resilient and robust manufacturing base for the United States defense industry. Smith aerospace and defense consultants will be present at the company's booth, 537, to show how Smith can support defense manufacturers as they navigate the ongoing semiconductor shortage. Representatives will also be available to discuss how Smith's aerospace and defense certifications, including AS6081 and AS9120, can help keep counterfeit parts from entering manufacturers' supply chains.
"We are excited for the opportunity to showcase Smith's multifaceted supply chain solutions at this year's DMC conference," said Tim McQuade, General Manager of Smith's Austin office. "Now more than ever, defense manufacturers need proactive strategies to stay ahead of shortage situations, and Smith's market expertise, global supplier base, and stringent quality standards position us as a prime partner to help keep their missions moving."
WHAT: DMC 2021
WHEN: Monday, December 13, 2021 – Thursday, December 16, 2021
WHERE: Booth 537, Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, 6700 Gaylord Rockies Boulevard, Aurora, CO 80019
About Smith
Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and directional drilling systems. In 17 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, generating global annual sales in excess of $1.39 billion. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent DistributionTM model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number eight among all global distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.
Media Contact
Rich Witmer, Smith, +1 713.430.2141, rwitmer@nfsmith.com
SOURCE Smith