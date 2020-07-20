AUSTIN, Texas, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a tumultuous convention, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Allen West has been elected Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas. He will immediately assume the responsibilities of the role and begin to implement his strategy to hold Texas.
"I am honored and privileged that Republicans of Texas have selected me to Chair their party and to be at the helm during this coming election cycle," declared Allen West. "We need to focus on maintaining the conservative policies that made Texas strong and drive voter outreach across the state."
By electing Allen West, the Republican Party of Texas has shown that a new direction is here. The grassroots will no longer let watered down conservatism be the guiding light. The focus on conservative principles and expanding the tent of the party is the future.
Chairman West also extends an invitation to Gilberto Hinojosa, the current Chairman of the Democrat Party of Texas, to a debate where they can educate the public on key policy differences between the parties. Additionally, Allen will be traveling to the Rio Grande Valley next week to meet with local officials and leaders. Over the next few months, Chairman West will be all over the state of Texas to rally the base and spread the conservative message to new voters.
Learn more about Allen West, his campaign, and how to keep Texas red by visiting www.west4texas.com.