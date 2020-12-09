DALLAS, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) will host a virtual investment community meeting on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central time. To register for the webcast, visit the company's website at www.lennoxinternational.com. Presentation materials will be available on the website the morning of the meeting as well as in conjunction with the webcast.
Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in the heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. Lennox International stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol "LII". Additional information is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting Steve Harrison, Vice President, Investor Relations, at 972-497-6670, or investor@lennoxintl.com.