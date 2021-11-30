AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shipshape, a company on a mission to make homes smart enough to take care of themselves, today announced the addition of Cantey to their service provider network, which marks Shipshape's continued expansion within the Southeast.
Cantey was named one of the top 25 fastest growing companies in South Carolina in 2019 by Greenville Business Journal as well as one of the top 40 high growth companies in South Carolina in 2020 by Charleston Regional Business Journal. Shipshape will provide home assistant and monitoring solutions to Cantey customers across North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.
"We are on a mission to redefine our industry. Shipshape brings us the ability to differentiate our business and add more value to our customers. We're confident that our customers will love Shipshape because their predictive maintenance applications are innovative, exciting and will bring homeowners peace of mind," said William Cantey, Owner of Cantey Foundation Specialists in Camden, SC.
In this partnership, Cantey will join Shipshape's service provider network and offer Shipshape's sump pump and dehumidifier upgrade solutions to their customers. In addition, the partnership will run co-marketing and other promotional campaigns to Cantey and Shipshape customers.
"To be a market leader, we are willing to do things differently than others in our industry. We are continuously looking for ways to refine and improve our business to deliver more value to the customers and communities we serve. Shipshape is another commitment to this evolution." said Kimberly Mobley, Marketing Manager at Cantey Foundation.
Shipshape will enhance Cantey's offerings and deliver an exceptional experience to homeowners, including:
- Performance monitoring to ensure installed systems are top quality
- Streamlined maintenance assistance, troubleshooting and connections to vetted contractors
- Remote monitoring and control to help homeowners take action even while away
- Simplified and centralized home management experience
- Warranty, insurance and service plan management
- Budgeting and financial home management insights
"We are thrilled to partner with a value-aligned, market leader like Cantey. Service professionals like Cantey need a technology partner as the service dealer industry continues to evolve. Cantey is more than just a foundation repair and waterproofing business, they are also key community leaders in the markets they serve. We look forward to finding ways to grow with Cantey across the Carolinas and add more value to their customers," said Alexander Linn, Founder of Shipshape Solutions Inc.
This partnership offers Cantey customers a complete solution to protect their crawl spaces and basements.
About Shipshape Solutions Inc.
Shipshape is on a mission to make homes smart enough to take care of themselves. Shipshape believes every home should be safe, reliable, efficient and well maintained. The company operates a first of its kind proprietary smart home predictive maintenance platform that offers solutions to homeowners to reduce the costs of home maintenance and operations. The Shipshape platform integrates an ecosystem of smart home hardware to enable advanced analytics and recommend actions that will reduce risks and improve system performance. Shipshape's software platform unlocks the value of sensor data to enable a whole new era of the smart home.
Shipshape is based in Austin, TX. For more information, visit http://www.shipshape.ai.
About Cantey Foundation Specialists
Cantey Foundation Specialists is a foundation repair company in Camden, South Carolina, providing residential foundation repair services for bowing foundation walls, foundation settlement, tilting chimneys, sticking doors and windows, and tilting or leaning walls. Cantey offers quality products, proven services, and professional experience to permanently repair any foundation problem. Cantey serves customers across North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia and performs over 3,000 projects every year.
Cantey Foundation is based in Camden, SC. For more information, visit https://www.canteycanfixit.com/.
