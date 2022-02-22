GARLAND, Texas, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carmencita Brown, a proud grandma with a passion for writing, has completed her new book "The Adventures of Jaylyn - The Protector from Bullies": a delightful tale of a brave little boy.
Brown shares, "Jaylyn is twelve years old and studies several types of martial art and wrestling. He does it because one day he decided he had enough of his friends and family being bullied. Bullies in the schools and bullies in the neighborhood. Jaylyn decided someone need to do something about it, so it had to be him. Jaylyn brings to his adventures in protection from bullies curiosity, preparation, team spirit, fitness, grit, attention to detail, preparedness for emergencies and laughter. Jaylyn is certainly one of a kind! But even Superman has his Kryptonite -what is Jaylyn's Kryptonite?"
Published by Page Publishing, Carmencita Brown's heartwarming tale shows the compassion and intelligence of one little boy who vows to protect those he loves from the damaging words and actions of bullies.
Readers who wish to experience this terrific work can purchase "The Adventures of Jaylyn - The Protector from Bullies" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
