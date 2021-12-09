AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What are shoppers searching for during the holidays? Home shopping channel Shop LC is sharing the top 21 most searched for items during November.
SHOP TOP 21 MOST SEARCHED ITEMS
"Polki diamonds remain a top searched item for good reason," explains Jiten Dattani, Director of E-Commerce, Shop LC. "Shop LC was one of the first sellers to bring this traditional Indian jewelry style to a wider audience, and the high volume of searches is proof of its best-seller status."
Consumers ramp up their holiday shopping in the months leading up to Christmas. November is critical to holiday spending, as traditional shopping days like Black Friday and Cyber Monday fall within the month. As a result, there are some clear trends Shop LC is seeing when it comes to site searches.
Top Searches During November 2021
1. Polki Diamond
2. Bali Legacy
3. Mens Rings
4. Moissanite
5. Shungite
6. Champagne Diamond
7. Turkizite
8. Made With Swarovski
9. Tanzanite
10. Sleeping Beauty Turquoise
11. Under 10
12. London Blue Topaz
13. Turquoise
14. Pink Diamond
15. Santa Fe Style
16. Morganite
17. Alexandrite
18. Personalized Jewelry
19. Leather Handbags
20. Tanzanite Rings
21. Handbags
"Traditional diamonds are good, but today's shoppers are looking for somethings special," says Shawn Wilsie, Shop LC Host. "Champagne diamonds retain the class and charm of white diamonds but inject a touch of color that works well in so many situations."
Methodology: All data comes from Shop LC website user behavior. For additional statistics, interviews, and more information, please contact Shop LC.
About Shop LC
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Additionally, every purchase provides a meal to a hungry child through the Your Purchase Feeds Program. For more information visit http://www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.
Media Contact
Darren Bogus, Shop LC, 5129033021, darren.bogus@shoplc.com
SOURCE Shop LC