DALLAS, Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A congratulation is in order as Cenango is now an authorized member of Zebra® PartnerConnect program. Worldwide, Zebra Technologies are known for their expertise and success in offering high-quality products and service. The partnership between Cenango and Zebra® allows Cenango customers to use flexible architecture to meet their custom needs, ongoing training and support for maintenance clients, and frequently updated enhancements to continually provide cutting-edge technologies.
For companies looking to partner with Zebra® the benefits are obvious. Zebra® assists corporations to boost profitability, reduce operating expenses, and stay informed about their extensive product portfolio.
Cenango is a US-based software and development company that has provided global enterprises with custom technological solutions for over twenty years. As technology has evolved and innovation has accelerated rates of progress across the digital landscape, we've streamlined our solutions to help our clients thrive in an increasingly connected world. We started with a mission to help businesses untangle complex issues they may face during digital progression, adopt new technologies, and develop software that complements their brands, goals, and internal processes. With this mission in mind, our engineers focus on using state-of-the-art technologies, to create reliable, user-centered, and effective software solutions. Our main goal is to deliver innovative solutions that harness the latest technology to empower your business and inspire excellence.
