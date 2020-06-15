DALLAS, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bottle Rocket made a bold commitment to its employees, the Dallas community and the world by launching what the company is calling the Juneteenth Movement. This movement is intended to bring together businesses in Dallas and beyond to put a voice and actionable change behind the racial injustice that plagues our nation.
The company is taking a stance against inequality and asking others to join them in their fight. Both in recognition of the oldest known celebration honoring the end of slavery in the United States (Juneteenth) and in support of the change we need in today's world, Bottle Rocket openly invites all businesses to join together and commit to greater awareness, meaningful reflection and deeper empathy not just on Juneteenth, but every day of the year.
"As Juneteenth approaches, we felt there was no better time to stand up and make a bold statement about what we have chosen to do as an organization that firmly believes in diversity, inclusion and racial equality for everyone," says Calvin Carter, Bottle Rocket's Founder and CEO. "We are not treating this like another day off, but instead taking action to truly bring about change both here in Dallas and hopefully everywhere. We must fight the natural inertia that surrounds this topic and seek to be better and more aware humans each and every day."
Bottle Rocket has designated this Friday, June 19th as a company-wide day of reflection, learning and action for its 250 employees in Dallas and invites other organizations to do the same. The company has created a starter pack of ideas and resources for reflection, learning and action that can help any company or organization quickly organize and join the movement. The company has also created an advisory board that is committed to inclusion, condemning racial injustice and standing up against inequality.
"This is a call to arms of sorts. By joining together, we can do so much more than we can alone," says Joslin Sansom, SVP of Client Success at Bottle Rocket. "I am personally passionate about ensuring that we commit beyond just this moment in time and take action now and on a continual basis. We must start openly advocating for what is just and this invitation to join us is one small step in the right direction."
Carter adds, "We have gathered a large number of suggested activities in each of the three categories of reflection, learning and action. We gladly give all of these things to anyone willing to listen to us. We certainly don't have all of the answers, but what we have is a passion for change and a playbook to share. I personally invite you to join us and the countless others that are committed to learning together, broadening the conversation and taking action. We know what we can do on our own, but if we all work together, we can do so much more."
To join the movement and receive the starter pack of ideas that Bottle Rocket has prepared, please visit www.bottlerocketstudios.com/juneteenth. It includes everything you will need to have your company or organization join the movement.
