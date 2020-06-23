DALLAS, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) launched a three-day sale offering low fares for fall travel. Customers may take advantage of fares starting at $39 one-way to select domestic destinations today through June 25, 2020, 11:59 p.m. Central Time. Southwest is offering more flights and new routes for Customers across the U.S.
"Our focus is on supporting the comfort and wellbeing of Customers with the Southwest Promise. They can continue to count on us for our great low fares, Customer-friendly policies, and our legendary Customer Service," said Bill Tierney, Southwest Vice President of Marketing. "The Southwest Promise is our commitment to add an extra layer of comfort for Employees and Customers, encompassing our cleaning practices and physical-distancing measures and additional procedures such as face mask requirements and open middle seats on Southwest aircraft."
Seats and days are limited. Blackout dates apply. See full fare rules and terms and conditions at Southwest.com. Examples of Southwest Airlines' domestic low fares include:
- As low as $39 one-way nonstop between Houston (HOU) and New Orleans
- As low as $39 one-way nonstop between Burbank and Las Vegas
- As low as $79 one-way nonstop between Baltimore and Jacksonville
- As low as $99 one-way nonstop between Houston (HOU) and Fort Lauderdale
LEARN ABOUT THE SOUTHWEST PROMISE
The Southwest Promise encompasses Southwest's cleaning practices across the fleet and throughout the day and implements modified procedures to support distancing and contact-free interaction.
The middle seats on Southwest Aircraft will remain open through at least September 30, 2020, to provide Customers more personal space onboard and promote physical distancing. Customers may still pick their own seat, and Southwest will not block or direct seating. In our open seating environment, families or those traveling together may sit together.
Southwest requires Customers and Employees to wear face coverings or masks while in airports and onboard Southwest aircraft. During this pandemic, the airline asks that individuals comply with the policy out of respect for the wellbeing and comfort of fellow travelers and all those who are serving Southwest Customers. Learn more at www.swamedia.com.
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SALE FARE RULES
Purchase from June 23 through June 25, 2020, 11:59 p.m. Central Time. Continental U.S. travel valid August 11 through December 17, 2020. Travel to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico valid August 18 through December 3, 2020. International travel valid August 18 through December 9, 2020. Continental U.S. travel blacked out November 25 and 28-30, 2020. Sale fares to San Juan, PR and international destinations blacked out November 20-22, 2020; sale fares from San Juan, PR and international destinations blacked out November 27-30, 2020. Except as otherwise specified, continental U.S. travel is not valid on Fridays and Sundays. Travel to Ft. Myers/Naples, Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Orlando, and Las Vegas and from Ft. Myers/Naples, Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Orlando to Las Vegas is valid only on Sundays through Wednesdays. Travel from Ft. Myers/Naples, Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Orlando, and Las Vegas and from Las Vegas to Ft. Myers/Naples, Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Tampa, and Orlando is valid only on Tuesdays through Fridays.
ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
In its 50th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 60,000 Employees to a Customer base topping 130 million passengers in 2019. Southwest became the nation's largest domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries.
Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances), and there are no change fees, though fare differences might apply.
Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.
Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest.com or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.