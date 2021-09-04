HOUSTON, Sept. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Mbomette A. Udobong offers practical marriage advice in Marriage in Diaspora Live to Tell: A Guide to Successful Marriage ($15.49, paperback, 9781662817076; $6.99, e-book, 9781662817083).
While many associate the word "diaspora" with the Jewish dispersion, there is a more modern application of the word; namely, people who leave their native continent to work and study abroad, and then return to marry someone from their native country. Udobong uses the story of Richard and Veratica (names changed) to illustrate the unique challenges this arrangement offers, as well as a Reflection section that illustrates desirable traits to single people seeking a life partner, and exercises useful for engaged couples.
"The magnitude of hardship exerted on African men by their African wives in the diaspora is innumerable and worth identification in this book," said Udobong.
Dr. Mbomette A. Udobong is an educator, philanthropist, and a chief executive officer. He officiates as the administrator and chief executive officer (CEO) of MEFI, Inc., DBA: Texas Human HealthCare Services, as well as directing and officiating various other businesses and organizations. He holds a doctoral degree in higher education administration, an MBA, a master's degree in education with a concentration in special education and a bachelor's degree in business administration with concentrations in finance and banking.
