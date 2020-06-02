HOUSTON, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) (the "Company") today announced the grant on June 1, 2020 (the "Grant Date") of restricted stock units ("RSUs") and performance-based restricted stock units ("PRSUs") to Mr. Mark Santangelo under Kraton Corporation's 2019 Equity Inducement Plan. The grants were offered as an inducement to Mr. Santangelo in connection with his employment with the Company as its Senior Vice President, Global Operations. The grants were approved by the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board Directors in reliance on the employment inducement exception to stockholder approval provided under New York Stock Exchange Listing Rule 303A.08.
Mr. Santangelo received 9,476 RSUs, which will vest ratably over three years and 9,476 PRSUs, which will vest on the third anniversary of the grant date subject to the satisfaction of certain performance conditions. Vesting for each grant is subject to Mr. Santangelo's remaining continuously employed with the Company through each such vesting date.
