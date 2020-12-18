Just Wipes was inspired by a pre-COVID experience with an unsanitary plane ride that Founder and CEO Devon Fanfair took from Silicon Valley back home to Houston. Today, Just Wipes providing consumers with the perfect "go-with-you-wipe" at an affordable price point. Through partnerships with major retailers, Fanfair hopes to bring Just Wipes to hygienically-conscious consumers all over the country. To learn more about Just Wipes, visit www.justwipes.com.