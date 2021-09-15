AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Mark Lacy, founder, and CEO of Benchmark Research, has raised the bar in leadership and inspired his employees and peers in invaluable ways. He demonstrates purpose, focus, integrity, and innovation across the board. He is known amongst his company and industry peers as an industry leader and innovator in the field. The success of his company roots in his confidence to take risks and the determination to execute the highest level of excellence. Working under and alongside Mark and having him as a leader continues to be an incredible growing experience for all employees. Mark's ability to lead his employees to reach their potential and reach new heights within the research industry is unequaled. He is proficient in bringing together experts in the field and propelling them forward towards success." - Industry Era, 10 Most Inspiring CEOs of 2021 Edition
"It is an honor to be named an inspiring CEO for 2021 by Industry Era. I am immensely proud to be the CEO of Benchmark Research as I believe wholeheartedly in the people - who are the foundation of the company and the work that we are doing. I find myself inspired daily by the team of individuals who make up this company and all that we have achieved together." - Mark Lacy, CEO and Founder of Benchmark Research
"Benchmark Research has never compromised on the quality and is renowned to meet or exceed goals on 100% of studies and are often the highest enroller amongst the other companies involved. As a result, the company is capable of supporting rapid enrolment and the highest quality due to strong staff training and multiple management systems that support robust analytics, decision making, and enhance protocol and vaccine-specific training. Benchmark encompassed an internal quality department, centralized activities, virtual coordinators, and on-site quality control staff at each other sites. Furthermore, it offers a dedicated call center with 30+ operators located both locally and internationally to support recruitment efforts and participants needs." -Global Business Leaders Magazine, 20 Best Companies to Watch in 2021
"Receiving this recognition is an extraordinary achievement and credit goes to all who make up the Benchmark family. I look forward to continuing to raise the standard and see what we can accomplish in the clinical research industry... which we have all seen become an instrumental part of our lives in the past year and a half." - Mark Lacy, CEO and Founder of Benchmark Research
