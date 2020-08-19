7-Eleven, Inc. is launching Sips & Snacks 2.0 – a sequel of its 2019 in-store test which includes a new wave of food and beverages – and Californians get to be first to try them. This year’s Sips & Snacks program will stock 200 7-Eleven® stores in both the Los Angeles and San Diego metro areas with 84 exclusive items from a list of 25 hand-picked brands.