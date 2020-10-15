NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Tender Offer for up to 15 Million Common Shares in Exchange for $150 Million in Preferred Shares and Cash, Provides Update on Monthly Distribution and REIT Transition Process

Fund to Conduct "Modified Dutch Auction" Exchange Offer for up to 15 Million Common Shares in Exchange for Preferred Shares and Cash; Offer Price Between $10.00 and $12.00 per Share Represents a Premium of 20%-44% Over Current Market Price Fund Declares Monthly Distribution, Announces Distribution Change in Conjunction with Exchange Offer Fund Continues REIT Conversion Process, Anticipates Qualifying as a REIT in Q1 2021