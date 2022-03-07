CARROLLTON, Texas, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noel Gouldin, President of cellular-based access control company, CellGate, has announced the hiring of Andrew "Drew" Murray as its new Vice President of Support Services.
The Vice President of Support Services is a new executive role created by Gouldin due to CellGate's surging growth over the last several years. Murray will be responsible for CellGate's Technical Support and Customer Support teams, and provide leadership to scale CellGate's Support Services.
CellGate has been a leader in the cellular access control industry since its infancy. However in the last several years, their cellular and internet-based access control products have surged dramatically in demand as businesses, multi-tenant properties and home owners have desired the ability to control their security and access control technology from their smart phone. With this growth, Gouldin has been looking for an executive in customer support that could help scale the company's Support Services in tandem with sales.
Andrew "Drew" Murray joins CellGate after already having been part of the call center and customer support industry for almost 30 years, with additional experience leading sales and technical support teams around the world.
Murray previously held roles as an Executive Director of Customer Experience and as a Principal Consultant who focused on call center improvement, operational excellence and customer experience. One of Murray's past call centers received the distinguished JD Powers & Associates Customer Service Award for excellent customer service.
CellGate President, Noel Goldin, was delighted to find someone with Murray's experience and background that welcomed the challenge of leading CellGate's support services while the company continues to grow quickly. "We have wanted an executive level leader to join the CellGate team to help guide the expansion of our Support Services in the coming years," said Gouldin. "We believe Drew has the right experience to help us do this, and we cannot wait to see the impact he will have with our Technical and Customer Support teams. With our current growth trend likely to continue into the foreseeable future, we need someone with Drew's talent to help our support service teams stay in step as we evolve into a larger company."
Andrew Murray has earned numerous certifications during his career, including: PMP (Project Management Professional), Scrum Product Owner, and Six Sigma Lean. He graduated with a Bachelors in Business Administration from Missouri State University, and most recently has been pursuing a MicroMasters from MIT in Statistics & Data Science.
CellGate has been providing access control and security monitoring products utilizing cellular and internet network technology since 2006. They are the only technology company with a complete suite of cellular-based security products—encompassing integrated streaming video, access control and camera solutions. With their easy-to-use smart phone applications and proprietary web-based TrueCloud™ portal built on Microsoft Azure's cloud service, CellGate offers flexibility found in no other access control or monitoring solution. Visit http://www.cell-gate.com to learn more.
